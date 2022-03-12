MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
BASSMASTER ELITE SERIES—Santee Cooper Lakes, Land Sport Fishing Facility, Summerton, South Carolina. 2:30 p.m. daily weigh-in website: bassmaster.com. TV: 7 a.m. (CDT) Saturday & Sunday, FS1.
SATURDAY
BECOMING AN OUTDOORS WOMAN/SHOTGUNS: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Waddill Wildlife Refuge, North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge. Operation, proper handling for hunting/recreation, safety, shooting & cleaning. Equipment provided. No personal firearms. For 18 and older. Fee $35. Limited class size. State Wildlife & fisheries event. Website: lawff.org/bow. Email: Dana Norsworthy: dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov
LA. HIGH SCHOOL/JUNIOR QUALIFIER/NORTH DIVISION: Jimmie Davis State Park, Caney Creek Reservoir, Chatham. Call Tommy Abbott (504) 722-6638. Website: louisianahighschoolbassnation.com
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY/YOUTH & PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED WEEKEND: March 25-27, statewide in Areas A, B & C.
TURKEY: Area A: April 2-May 1. Area B: April 2-24. Area C: April 2-17.
AROUND THE CORNER
MARCH 20–42nd KIWANIS OF POINTE COUPEE OPEN BASS TOURNAMENT: Morrison Parkway public launch, New Roads. Safe daylight, $150 per team in advance, $175 tournament day. Registration includes Big Bass contest, jambalaya, door prizes. Call Kenneth St. Romain (225) 718-1319.
MARCH 25—FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through Sept. 9. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
MARCH 25—ARK-LA-TEX FRIENDS OF THE NRA BANQUET: 5 p.m., Riverview Hall, 600 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport. Call Gene Presley (318) 207-0722, Dwayne Stephens (318) 518-2007.
MARCH 25-28—COLDWATER FLY FISHING WEEKEND: North Arkansas, Little Mo River. A Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Call Cole Miller (225) 921-9192. Email: cole.miller@theldsgroup.com
MARCH 27—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
MARCH 28—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
APRIL 1–10th CCA SPORTING CLAYS CLASSIC: Covey Rise Lodge, Husser. 100-target course, 12-gauge & 20-gauge shotshells provided. Call Nolan Reynerson (225) 952-9200, email: nolan@ccalouisiana.com or Pierre Villere email: pvillere@allenvillere.com
LDWF UPDATES
- Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge is open.
- Closed: Wax Lake Outlet campground (Atchafalaya Delta WMA); fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA; three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); the Hope Canal Road/boat launch (Maurepas Swamp WMA); a section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha (Thistlethwaite WMA); Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish); and, the Woodworth Shooting Range (Rapides Parish).
- Hunter Education classes. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including red grouper, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore waters closed except waters open at double-rig in Breton/Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, gag grouper, gray triggerfish & greater amberjack. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed.
