LSU Eunice third baseman Peyton LeJeune had prior experience with celebratory dogpiles.
Helping the Teurlings Catholic Rebels win three state championships taught him a few lessons about proper dogpile protocol.
In fact, LeJeune actually discussed the best strategies with teammates prior to the Bengals nailing down the program’s seventh NJCAA national championship with a thrilling 5-4 triumph in 14 innings over Western Oklahoma State on Saturday evening.
The idea is to “jump on and roll off and then jump back on top, so you don’t get caught in the middle,” he warned his teammates.
Only, when the moment actually came, LeJeune somehow tossed that savvy advice aside and just jumped into the fray.
“I just forget about all that and I just jumped in,” LeJeune laughed.
Upon reviewing the road LeJeune’s baseball career has taken him since leaving Teurlings Catholic in 2018, perhaps that was most fitting approach after all.
Since departing high school as the Class 4A All-State Most Valuable Player for his two-way work of leading the Rebels to a state title, some things have remained the same for the Church Point native, but he's also had to maneuver some very unexpected new paths.
For starters, his original plan for college baseball was to be playing for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, but he was actually cut from the program during the transition to the Matt Deggs era.
“We all have things that get us going,” LeJeune said of his motivation heading into LSU Eunice’s memorable season. “When I showed up on campus, I had actually just been cut at UL. Growing up, that’s something I worked for, to play college baseball.
“So getting cut was a setback.”
If that wasn’t enough to turn his world upside down, the life-altering news that he was now a father did.
On the day the Bengals left for the World Series in Enid, Oklahoma last week, his daughter – Jane Elizabeth – turned a year old.
“Crazy experience,” LeJeune said. “So when I showed up on campus at LSUE (for the 2020 spring season), baseball just wasn’t my focus at the time.”
That too was new. So much of his life’s work growing up surrounding chasing that dream of being a collegiate baseball player.
Suddenly, he had other priorities and another primary source of motivation.
“Fortunately, I got to keep playing,” he said. “This whole season, I really wanted to win – not really for me but for my family and my little girl, because she means everything to me.
“I want her to know that you can accomplish anything you want as long as you keep your head down, trust God and give it everything you’ve got – give your best every day.”
There were smaller changes on the field as well.
After primarily playing shortstop and hitting all over the lineup in 20 games as a freshman before the coronavirus shutdown, LeJeune played third base and hit in the 2-hole throughout the 2021 season.
“I played third base growing up as a kid,” he said. “It’s very similar being on the left side of the infield as shortstop. It’s a little bit different. It’s a little bit tougher in my opinion, but I enjoyed it.”
It certainly didn’t affect his hitting, finishing the season hitting .352 with 16 double, three triples, four homers, 45 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.
What didn’t change was LeJeune’s team-first mentality to playing baseball.
“Personally, if I try to focus all of my attention on my team in the games, then I believe that my personal performance will just take care of it,” he explained. “Growing up through high school and everything, if you put your heart in the right place, those (individual) things will take care of themselves.
“So I don’t try to worry about my personal performance. What my team is doing is more important.”
That especially helped his focus when the Bengals (51-7 on the season) went to the regional in Poplarville, Mississippi.
“All those Mississippi schools are not big fans of us,” LeJeune said. “We’re the team from Louisiana, so everybody really wants to beat us.
“When we go over there, it’s pretty much us against the world. We prepare for it all year. It’s pretty cool actually. It’s a pretty good environment.”
It also helps during those handful of postseason games that seriously threatened LSUE’s dream of winning another national crown.
“I think it all goes back to being so close as a team,” LeJeune said. “The brotherhood that we have. We go through a lot together in the fall. It’s not always the most glorious thing. But we all go through it together. That’s what makes it special. It’s a grind and when you do it together and he able to share those moments with your brothers, it creates a special bond that I’ve yet to experience anywhere else.”
Indeed, the fourth ring of LeJeune’s stellar baseball career was very different than the others.
“That meant a lot to me personally, to be able to win,” he said. “I want her to know that I’m a champion.”
He also has more of an appreciation for the support system that has helped him all along and especially after his daughter entered the picture.
“It was important for me to keep playing because it’s my passion and what I love to do,” LeJeune said. “That’s the walk of life that I chose, so it’s important to me to keep chasing my dream so one day my child can feel like she can do the same thing. I want her to follow her dreams one day.
“Now that I’m able to do that because of my great support system, that’s really my goal now throughout this whole thing – to be an example for my child that you can do whatever you want. You just have to work hard and don’t take no for an answer.”