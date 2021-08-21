WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. — Facing elimination at the Little League World Series, Louisiana came out swinging Saturday night.

Landyn Craft went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, Nick Brown had a stolen base with three runs scored, and Cooper Hawkins drilled a two-run double for Lafayette Little League, which defeated Pennsylvania 5-3.

In the bottom of the first, Craft singled on the first pitch from Pennsylvania starter Sam Buckley. Brown then drew a walk, which led to an RBI single by Isaac Boudreaux. Brown later scored on a passed ball to put Louisiana ahead 2-0.

Jace Conrad on Lafayette Little League team: 'They hate to lose more than they love to win' Mike and Jace Conrad have closely followed the Lafayette Little League team that has captured the hearts of fans throughout not only the city …

Louisiana went ahead 4-0 before Pennsylvania scored two runs on two hits in the fourth inning off Boudreaux, who got the win after pitching 3.1 innings with six strikeouts.

With one out in the fourth, Craft came on in relief and allowed one run with four strikeouts over 2,1 innings.

Cole Schexnaider recorded the final out with two runners on base to earn a save.

Louisiana continued its excellent, error-free defense. Brown and Eli Clark each made a crucial catch in the outfield. Brown sprinted to the left-field foul line to track down an out. Later, Clark made a diving grab to rob a Pennsylvania player of extra bases.

Louisiana will now face the loser of Sunday's Ohio/California matchup at 4 p.m. Monday on ESPN2.