The Acadiana Cane Cutters and the Texas Collegiate League have decided to postpone the start of their 2020 summer collegiate baseball season.

Originally scheduled to play their home opener on May 28, the Cane Cutters will now open on July 6 against Brazos Valley at Fabacher Field. Overall, the TCL's league opener is now set for July 3. the league will now only play a reduced 24-game schedule.

The change was made after consultation with medical professionals, community leaders and with our supporting collegiate baseball programs.

“As we have to address uncertain times across two states, we wanted to provide the best possibility to have baseball back for the athletes and most importantly an opportunity for fans and families to be a part of the TCL this season," TCL league president Uri Geva said. " Therefore, the decision to move the start date made the most sense at this time."