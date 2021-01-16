If a hunter wants to give an “atta-boy” to anyone, Wildlife and Fisheries wildlife biologists and managers should move to the top of the list.
Older hunters can remember the many years when they had to wait a couple months into a year to find out when the LDWF guys offered season dates for deer and even longer for waterfowl hunters, who had to sit on their hands — and bite their lips — until August for their duck, goose and other migratory bird seasons.
Back then, deer hunters, who needed to post their vacation plans in January, were left to guess when to plan their later-in-the-year, week-off-to-hunt. Yeah, most years that worked, but there were those frustrating years when that guesswork didn’t.
So, after posting the 2021-2022 migratory bird/waterfowl seasons last week, here’s what the LDWF managers laid out for the resident-game hunting seasons coming up later this year and lingering into next year.
Deer hunters should know seasons offer either-sex take except where a “bucks only” season is listed.
And, the limit remains six deer per season, but you can’t take more than three antlered or four antlerless deer throughout the season in Deer Areas 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.
In Deer Areas 4 and 10, the season limit will be three, but the season limit is “not to exceed” 2 antlered or 2 antlerless deer.
Hunters will be allowed to take one antlered and one antlerless deer per day, as long as there is an either-sex season in progress.
- There’s a lesson for hunters when it comes to the 2022 turkey season. For the last handful of spring seasons, St. Tammany and Washington parishes hunters have been upset when their lands were moved into the state’s Area B turkey hunting zones. It meant cutting seven days from the end of what usually were highly productive days.
Their insistence for further study by state upland-game biologists paid dividends: those parishes have been moved back into Area A. For the 2022 season, those two parishes have April 2-May 1 days.
Here are the proposed resident-game seasons:
DEER
Area 1: Archery, Oct. 1-Jan. 31; Primitive Weapons, Nov. 13-19 & Jan. 24-31; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Nov. 20-Dec. 10 & Jan. 3-23; with/without dogs, Dec. 11-Jan. 2.
Area 2: Archery, Oct. 1-Jan. 31; Primitive Weapons, Oct. 23-29 & Jan. 17-23; Modern Firearms/still hunt only, Oct. 30-Dec. 7; with/without dogs, Dec. 8-Jan. 16.
Area 3: Archery, Sept. 18-Jan. 15; Primitive Weapons, Oct. 9-15 & Jan. 3-9; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Oct. 16-Nov. 28; with/without dogs, Nov. 29-Jan. 2.
Area 4: Archery, Oct. 1-Jan. 31; Primitive Weapons, Nov. 13-19 & Jan 24-31; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Nov. 20-Dec. 10 & Jan. 3-23; with/without dogs, Dec. 11-Jan. 2.
Area 5: Archery, Oct. 1-15, bucks only & Oct. 16-Feb. 15; Primitive Weapons, Nov. 13-19, either sex & Jan. 24-31, bucks only; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Nov. 20-Dec. 10, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Nov. 20-21 & Nov. 26-28; with/without dogs, Dec. 11-Jan. 23, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Dec. 11-12 & Dec. 18-19.
Area 6: Archery, Oct. 1-15, bucks only & Oct. 16-Feb. 15; Primitive Weapons, Nov. 13-19 & Jan. 24-31; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Nov. 20-Dec. 10; with/without dogs, Dec. 11-Jan. 23.
Area 7: Archery, Sept. 18-Jan. 15; Primitive Weapons, Oct. 9-15 & Jan. 3-9; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Oct. 16-Nov. 28; with/without dogs, Nov. 29-Jan. 2.
Area 8: Archery, Sept. 18-Jan. 15; Primitive Weapons, Oct. 9-15 & Jan. 3-9; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Oct. 16-Nov. 28; with/without dogs, Nov. 29-Jan. 2.
Area 9: Archery, Oct. 1-15, bucks only & Oct. 16-Feb. 15; Primitive Weapons, Nov. 13-19, either sex & Jan. 24-31, bucks only; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Nov. 20-Dec. 10, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Nov. 20-21 & Nov. 26-28; with/without dogs, Dec. 11-Jan. 23, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Dec. 11-12 & Dec. 18-19.
Area 10: Archery, Sept. 18-Jan. 15; Primitive Weapons, Oct. 9-15 & Jan. 3-9; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Oct. 16-Jan. 2.
QUAIL
Statewide: Nov. 20-Feb. 28, private lands only.
RABBITS
Statewide: Oct. 2-Feb. 28, private lands only.
SQUIRRELS
Statewide: Oct. 2-Feb. 28 & May 7-29 (2022), private lands only.
TURKEY (2022)
Area A lands: April 2-May 1.
Area B lands: April 2-24.
Area C lands: April 2-17.
Youth/Physically Challenged weekend: March 26-27.
To comment
The full notice for the 2021-2022 proposed hunting seasons and regulation changes are posted on the LDWF’s website: wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.
Public comment will be taken during a yet-to-be-announced Zoom meeting, during Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meetings in February and March, and by phone, mail or email through 9 p.m., March 4.
Contact Tommy Tuma (225) 765-2349; or, email: ttuma@wlf.la.gov; or write, Tommy Tuma, LDWF Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA. 70898-9000.