2021 CALENDAR
Dec. 31 is the deadline for submitting activities and events for The Advocate's Outdoors 2021 Calendar scheduled to be published in January.
Please include: Event's name/title, time, date and location — including the site, address and city. Also include all fees, age limits or skill requirements, beneficiaries for fundraising events, and full name of the contact person with the area code, phone number and/or e-mail address.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Either sex take allowed for deer hunters except where noted. Special licenses for archery season.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 3, State Deer Areas 1, 3, 4, 7 & 8, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 3, State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Jan. 4-10, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10, still hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Jan. 4-24, State Deer Areas 1, 4, still hunt only.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Through Jan. 6, statewide.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15. State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 17, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs.
DOVES: Through Jan. 21, South Zone; through Jan. 24, North Zone.
DUCKS/COASTAL & WEST ZONES: Through Jan. 24, second split.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 24, State Deer Areas 5 & 9, bucks only, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 24, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs.
DUCKS/EAST ZONE: Through Jan. 31, second split.
WOODCOCK: Through Jan. 31, statewide.
GEESE: Through Jan. 31, North Zone; Through Feb. 7, South Zone. All species, except take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31. State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15. State Deer areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS/QUAIL/SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands.
AROUND THE CORNER
JAN. 5-7—GULF COUNCIL REEF FISH & SCIENTIFIC COMMITTEES MEETING: via Webinar. Amberjack, red grouper, red snapper (markets), gag grouper, mutton snapper agenda items. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
JAN. 7—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. COVID-19 limits for attendees.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season closed in all waters EXCEPT waters from the Intracoastal Waterway East Closure Sector Gate west to the waterway’s intersection with the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal and the open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper will close Jan. 1 and is set to reopen June. 1
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack & gray triggerfish & commercial king mackerel.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
-Elmer’s Island, Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, & South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA, and Camp Bayou Road on the Dewey Wills WMA (openb for ATVs only) are closed.
-Deer Park Lake public boat ramp closed for repairs.