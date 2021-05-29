Bassmaster Elite
SCOTTSBORO, Ala.–The May 20’s final top 10 from the four-day Berkley Bassmaster Elite series event held on Lake Guntersville with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed are other Louisiana anglers, big-bass daily/overall winners, contingency money winners and Angler of the Year standings with top Louisiana anglers. Only the top 49 in the 98-angler field moved to the third round, and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 10: 1, Caleb Kuphall, Mukwonago, Wisconsin (20) 85 pounds, 14 ounces, $100,000. 2, Wes Logan, Springville, Alabama (20) 68-0, $35,000. 3, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (20) 67-3, $30,000. 4, Jason Christie, Park Hill, Oklahoma (20) 66-9, $25,000. 5, Chris Zaldain, Fort Worth, Texas (20) 65-3, $20,000.
6, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (20) 64-13, $19,000. 7, Shane Lineberger, Lincolnton, North Carolina (20) 64-10, $18,000. 8, Luke Palmer, Coalgate, Oklahoma (20) 64-8, $17,000. 9, Chris Johnston, Otonabee, Ontario, Canada (20) 63-12, $16,000. 10, Brandon Cobb, Greenwood, South Carolina (20) 63-10, $15,000.
Other Louisiana anglers: 26, Derek Hudnall, Denham Springs (15) 44-5, $10,000. 49, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (9) 27-5, $6,000. 61, Darold Gleason, Many (10) 25-12, $2,500. 66, Quentin Cappo, Prairieville (9) 24-12, $2,500. 80, Brett Preuett, Monroe (7) 22-6. 96, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (7) 14-15.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Overall, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia, 7-6, $1,000. Day 1, Sumrall, 7-6 $1,000. Day 2, Bill Weidler, Helena, Alabama, 6-11, $1,000. Day 3, Kuphall, 5-13, $1,000. Day 4, Kuphall, 4-14, $1,000.
Toyota Bonus Bucks: Christie, $3,000; Chris Zaldain, Fort Worth, Texas, $2,000.
Yamaha Power Pay: Logan, $2,500; Christie, $1,500.
AOY standings: 1, Seth Feider, New Market, Minnesota, 602 points. 2, Christie, 554. 3, Patrick Walters, Summerville, South Carolina, 550. 4, Johnston, 541. 5, Brandon Palaniuk, Rathdrum, Idaho, 541. 6, Hackney, 537. 7, Kyle Welcher, Opelika, Alabama, 525. 8, Logan, 520. 9, Cory Johnston, Cavan, Canada, 514. 10, Cobb, 492. 14, Sumrall, 480. 30. Rivet, 424.