For the second straight game, Aiden LeBouef came through in the clutch for the Lafayette Little League all-stars.

LeBouef's two-out, two-strike triple in the top of the sixth inning scored Eli Clark to lift Lafayette to a 4-3 win over the East Bank all-stars in the state championship game at St. Julien Park in Broussard Wednesday. That came after Monday’s game-winning hit that gave his team a 6-5 victory over South Lake Charles.

The win sends Lafayette to next week's Southwest Region tournament in Waco, Texas.

"LeBouef has been the guy," Lafayette coach Steven Menard said. "He's been in that spot. He doesn't get too nervous. Both of those walk-off hits were with two strikes. He came through for us again."

Said LeBouef, who was hitless before delivering the game-winner in each contest: "I stay positive and flush all the bad stuff. I'm always confident in myself. Everyone on this team can hit. Everyone is a big part of the team."

+2 Lafayette Little League all-stars advance to state final after dramatic rally downs South Lake Charles A Lafayette Little League team is one win away from reaching the Southwest Region tournament in Waco, Texas, for the first time since 2011.

That was all the team needed. Reliever Cole Schexnaider recorded a strikeout with a runner on third to close the game out.

"When Schexnaider is on, he's a strike-thrower," Menard said. "When Coach Scott (Hawkins) called that pitch, he said that if Schexnaider hits the pitch (on target), it's done. Schexnaider threw the pitch, spotted it up and sure enough, the hitter swung right through it."

Lafayette took a 2-0 lead in the fourth on RBI singles by Nick Brown and Isaac Boudreaux that scored Cooper Hawkins and Landyn Craft. It added another in the fifth on an RBI single by Hawkins that brought in Sawyer Watkins.

East Bank, the River Ridge-based league that won the Little League World Series in 2019, rallied to in the fifth on an inside-the-park home run by clean-up hitter Greyson Parker to tie the game.

"Listen, that program has been putting up great numbers since they came into existence," Menard said. "They've sent me home a couple of times. I know what it's like to compete at this level. Those guys are the top of the Little League world right now. Defending world champions. That's a great baseball team."

In Lafayette's two wins over East Bank, Boudreaux allowed only one earned run in 9 2/3 innings with 14 strikeouts.

+2 Foote: Five things to consider heading into Sun Belt football media day When the Sun Belt Conference football programs meet for the 2021 media days Thursday in New Orleans, there figures to be plenty of smiles to g…

"I was able to spot the fastball where I wanted," Boudreaux said. "The curveball is also a very big part. If it's working, it's very tough to hit."

Lafayette, which is undefeated through seven games, is averaging 11.9 runs per outing.

"I don't think we've hit like we can hit yet," Menard said. "I think this team can hit better than we've shown. At any point any guy in this lineup can hit the baseball."

Led by Boudreaux and left-hander Nick Brown, Lafayette has a deep pitching corps that has allowed only 1.57 runs per game.

"It's going to take a lot of pitching to get past this next tournament," Menard said. "We have three or four guys who only threw 20 pitches at the state tournament. Boudreaux is big for us. He beat East Bank twice. Nick Brown threw a great game Monday night.

"A lot of these guys are going to have to step up when we get to Waco. I'm just so fired up that we get to go. They worked so hard to get to this point. Every day, putting in the work. We believed from Day 1 that we could win this thing. They never stopped pushing. They never stopped fighting."

Menard credited his assistant coaches with keeping the team focused after East Bank seized the momentum in the bottom of the fifth inning.

"You know what? I have great coaches with me," he said of Hawkins and Mitch Craft. "They don't let the moment get too big. They don't let these guys get down on themselves. We just come back, and we keep coming back."