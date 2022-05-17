LSU Eunice standouts Peyton LeJeune, Luke McGibboney and Brendan Moody are all hoping to finish out their junior college baseball careers in style as the defending national champion Bengals begin postseason play this week in Mississippi.
But in the back of their minds is also their Division I futures for the Ragin' Cajuns.
LeJeune initially committed to UL out of high school but was released from the team before the season. He then joined LSUE’s baseball team where he helped them capture the school’s seventh national championship.
The former Teurlings Catholic standout said it was a dream of his to play Division I baseball and an even bigger dream to play for UL in his hometown. Although he did not make the Cajuns’ roster his first attempt, LeJeune said going to LSUE was best for him.
“Hindsight is 20-20 but I think playing junior college was the best thing for my development as a player,” said LeJeune, who hit .302 in the regular season this spring with 12 doubles, six homers, 61 RBIs and 19 stolen bases. “It was kind of a blessing in disguise, being cut, it puts a chip on your shoulder and makes you work harder.”
The Iowa native Moody said his decision to go to UL was an easy one for him and he is looking forward to getting to work with the team.
“The decision for me was really quick and easy because it is close to home and I am a big family person,” said Moody, who is 1-0 with a 4.08 ERA in 11 starts this season, allowing 54 hits, 17 walks and striking out 60 in 57.1 innings. “The way they run their program is very family tight and I really like that about them.”
Moody also mentioned UL head coach Matt Deggs and his coaching style as a reason why he chose the Cajuns.
LeJeune won MVP honors for his effort in the national championship game last May, but was aided by the stellar pitching from Moody and McGibboney.
“Luke started the championship game in the World Series last year,” said LSUE head coach Jeff Willis, whose Bengals lost to Hinds 4-3 Monday evening in the opening round of the Region 23 Tournament. “He started out the fall great for us this year but he has been up and down this spring but the last two weeks he has thrown really really well.”
Willis said that UL is getting players that are hard working and will do the right thing on and off the field.
“I think the one thing that our players have is that they are hard nosed, they are going to be a throwback kid and they are going to be blue collar,” Willis said. “They are also going to do what they are supposed to do off the field, they are going to do well in the classroom and represent the school and the city of Lafayette very very well.”
All three players said the same thing as their coach as far as what Cajuns’ fans can expect from them.
“I will come in and work day in and day out,” said Catholic High of Baton Rouge product McGibboney, who is 3-2 with a 4.46 ERA this spring, giving up 39 hits, 18 walks and striking out 36 in 36.1 innings. “In the weight room, on the field and in the classroom, I have a job to do not only for the team but for the university as well.”
Willis said he also cannot wait to see how they perform on a bigger stage.