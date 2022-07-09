MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church gym, Denham Springs. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly through Sept. 9. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
30th BLUE JAY FISHING RODEO: Weigh-in Saturday, John Ryan Stadium, Metairie. Registration website: one.bidpal.net/bluejayfishingrodeo. Call Mike McMahon (504) 650-1700.
SATURDAY
NRA BASIC PISTOL/CONCEALED CARRY PERMIT COURSE: 9 a.m., High Point Shooting Grounds, Belle Chasse. Provided by The Carlton Group. Fee $110 (with $20 registration deposit applied to fee). Call John Carlton (504) 329-8667. Email: jcarlton.tcg@gmail.com.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: CCA summer-long fishing contest through Sept. 5. Website: ccalouisiana.com
CANCELED
JULY 15-17—LEEVILLE SALTWATER FLY FISHING: Red Stick Fly Fishers event due to Hurricane Ida damage.
AROUND THE CORNER
JULY 24—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
JULY 25—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
JULY 28-30—INTERNATIONAL GRAND ISLE TARPON RODEO: Grand Isle Marina. Website: tarponrodeo.org
JULY 29-31—BASSMASTER JUNIOR NATIONALS: Carroll County Rec Lake, Tennessee. Website: bassmaster.com
JULY 29-31—DELTA WATERFOWL DUCK HUNTERS EXPO: Statehouse Convention Center, Little Rock, Arkansas. Website: deltawaterfowlexpo.com
JULY 30—WORLD CUTDOWN DUCK CALLING CHAMPIONSHIP: Little Rock, Arkansas. In conjunction with Delta Waterfowl Duck Hunters EXPO. Entry fee $50. Call Brad Heidel (651) 403-1772. Email: bheidel@deltawaterfowl.org
LOTTERY HUNTS
July 22 deadline for alligator take on U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Mandalay National Wildlife Refuge (Terrebonne Parish). Application website: fws.gov/refuge/mandalay. Mail applications to: Mandalay NWR Alligator Permit Lottery, 1725 Willow Street, Franklin, LA 70538. 43 tags to each of 2 permittees. Call Brian Pember (985) 860-6681.
-July 27 deadline for La. Wildlife and Fisheries dove & teal hunts. Dove hunts, Elbow Slough WMA. Teal hunts, White Lake Conservation Area. LDWF website: louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications & $5 application & transaction fees. Elbow Slough, call David Hayden (318) 487-5353. Teal, call Schuyler Dartez (337) 536-6061.
-Aug. 11 deadline for Atchafalaya Delta WMA houseboat mooring sites at Log Island & Campground passes. Call (337) 735-8667. LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/atchafalaya-delta.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Fridays-Sundays only), lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including gag, red grouper, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All inshore waters closed except “double-rig line” in Breton/Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Greater amberjack & gray triggerfish.
LDWF UPDATES
-Lake Concordia public boat ramp closed for repairs.
-Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge open.
-Closed: Atchafalaya Delta WMA Wax Lake Outlet campground; Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); and, Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish).
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com