Vince Covello, the leader after the first round of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, continued his success on Friday at Le Triomphe by shooting a 67 that tied him for first.
"It was another good day," said Covello, who finished 12 under along with Xinjun Zhang. "I missed a few more greens than yesterday. It's tough scrambling around this place, and late in the day it becomes tough to make putts out there, but it was a good day all in all.
"I had a little bit of luck and you need that if you're going to be playing well, so that's why I am where I am on the leaderboard. I've been hitting the ball really nicely. The iron game has been pretty good. If you hit greens in regulation and you're putting for birdies, that makes things easy for you."
Covello birdied two of his final three holes to take the sole lead before Zhang finished strong and soared into the co-leader spot with an impressive 64.
"It definitely wiggled in there for me on eight, and then on nine it was just two really good shots," Covello said. "Yesterday, I made a putt for the solo lead. I thought that might do it again today on nine, and I was able to roll it in there.
"It's great to get off to a good start, but it doesn't really mean anything, so you just keep your head down and keep moving forward as best as you can. I haven't had a whole lot of stressful putts, and that's huge out there."
Two-time former champion Casey Wittenberg is tied for seventh at 10 under.
"You know, it was a little bit tougher today," Wittenberg said. "The greens were definitely a little worse than I had them yesterday, and unfortunately, I kind of played flat on the back nine. I really didn't give myself good opportunities for birdies, but I didn't make any bogeys today either, so I'm progressing in the right direction.
"With the weather as good as it has been, I'm going to have to play some really good golf the rest of the way to be in contention. I'm hopefully moving in the right direction to have a good day tomorrow and maybe set up a run for it on Sunday."
After recording a 71 on Thursday, Ben Kohles moved into a four-way tie for third at 11 under with a 65 that included birdies on holes 11, 13 and 14.
"I'm trying to have the best attitude I can have and not get stressed over any shot," Kohles said. "It obviously helps to be striking it well. That doesn't hurt, either. You want to be in the lead the whole time but to be only one shot back. ... We have two days and a lot of golf left.
"I'm just going to keep on trying to have that great attitude and whatever happens, it's all good."