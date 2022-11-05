WEDNESDAY
GULF COUNCIL CORAL ADVISORY PANEL MEETING: 7:30-11 a.m., virtual meeting to discuss Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease. Website: gulfcouncil.org
HUNTING SEASONS
Deer seasons allow take of either-sex deer except where noted.
DUCKS/WEST ZONE: Nov. 6, special youth-only & veterans-only day; Nov. 12-Dec. 4, first of three splits, includes coots & mergansers.
DUCKS/EAST ZONE: Nov. 12, special youth-only & veterans-only day; Nov. 19-Dec. 4, first of two splits, includes coots & mergansers.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Nov. 12-18, State Deer Areas 1, 4, 5, 6 & 9.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Statewide, Nov. 12-Jan. 4.
DOVES: Second split, North Zone, through Nov. 13; South Zone, through Nov. 27.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Nov. 19-Dec. 9, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Nov. 19-Dec. 9, State Deer Areas 5 & 9, still-hunt only, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Nov. 19-20 & Nov. 25-27.
QUAIL: Nov. 19-Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 27, State Deer Areas 3, 7 & 8, still-hunt only.
GEESE: Through Dec, 4, East & West zones, Includes blue, Canada, snow, Ross' & specklebellies species. Take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
SNIPE: Through Dec. 4, statewide, first split.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 7, State Deer Area 2, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 1, State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10; through Jan 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4; through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, private lands only.
AROUND THE CORNER
NOV. 14 — RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
NOV. 15 — GULF COUNCIL SHRIMP ADVISORY PANEL MEETING: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (CST), Council Office, 4107 West Spruce St., Tampa, Florida. Virtual participation welcomed. Website: gulfcouncil.org
FISHING/SHRIMPING
CLOSED SEASONS: Commercial/recreational flounder season through Nov. 30. Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack, gray triggerfish & red grouper in state/federal waters.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open.
LDWF UPDATE
Woodworth (Rapides Parish) & Bodcau (Benton) shooting ranges will close Nov. 11 (Veteran’s Day).
