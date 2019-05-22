TUESDAY
LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
10th Annual BASS ON THE FLY TOURNAMENT: Lake Fork Marina, Lake Fork,, Texas. Fee $60, $5 big bass pot, $5 big bluegill pot. Catch-photo-release tournament, boat, kayak, and bank fishing categories. Charitable event. Website: bassonthefly.org. Call Ted Warren (903) 850-7084.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & state WMA season dates.
SQUIRREL: Through May 26, statewide, private lands only. Daily bag limit 3. Open on some state WMAs, but closed on all federal lands.
AROUND THE CORNER
MAY 26— SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: gserrett41@cox.net.
MAY 28—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Goodwood Library, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225)892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
MAY 30—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
JUNE 1—SATURDAY TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. Red snapper season will open May 24 in state and federal waters, and amberjack season will reopen Aug. 1.
SPRING INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Open in for state inside waters from the eastern shore of South Pass west to the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal, which includes the Barataria/Terrebonne basins, and the "double-rig line" in Breton and Chandeleur sounds;
-opens 6 a.m., May 27 in state inside waters from the Louisiana/Mississippi state line west to the eastern shore of South Pass of the Mississippi River (the Pontchartrain Basin), and state inside waters from the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal west to the Louisiana/Texas state line;
-Open are state outside waters from northwest shore of Caillou Boca west to Freshwater Bayou.
