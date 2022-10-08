MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FMC REEF FISH PANEL MEETING: 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (CDT), 4107 W. Spruce Street, Tampa, Florida. Key items: greater amberjack, gag grouper, yellowtail snapper, scamp & commercial gray triggerfish limits. Virtual presentation available. Website: gulfcouncil.org
LA. OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Jean Lafitte Civic Center, 4953 City Park Drive, Lafitte.
LA. OUTDOORS FOREVER TECH ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: 2 p.m., state Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
WEDNESDAY
GULF & ATLANTIC FISHERY COUNCILS JOINT WORKSHOP: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (CDT), Gulf of Mexico FMC office, 4107 W. Spruce Street, Tampa, Florida. Discussion within Modern Fish Act for recreational sector management. Virtual presentation available. Website: gulfcouncil.org
THURSDAY
A WILD NIGHT: 6 p.m., Live Oak Arabians, 6300 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. La. Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation fundraiser. Catered. Live/silent auctions. Benefits Youth Hunter Education Challenge, La. Hunting & Fishing Day, youth fishing programs, La. Wetshop & whooping crane restoration. Call Missy Fox (225) 765-5100. Email: mfox@lawff.org. Website: wildnight.org.
SATURDAY
NRA BASIC PISTOL/CONCEALED CARRY PERMIT COURSE: 9 a.m., High Point Shooting Grounds, Belle Chasse. Provided by The Carlton Group. Fee $110 (with $20 registration deposit applied to fee). Call John Carlton (504) 329-8667. Email: jcarlton.tcg@gmail.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
JUNIOR SW BASSMASTERS TOURNAMENT: Bridge Bay, Toledo Bend. 7-10, 11-14, 15-18 age groups for members/captains. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
HUNTING SEASONS
Deer seasons allow take of either-sex deer except where noted.
DEER/SPECIAL: Through Oct. 14, State Deer Area 2, youth and honorably discharged veterans only.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Oct. 14, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Oct. 15, bucks only, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9, then Oct. 16-Feb. 15.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Oct. 15-Nov. 27, State Deer Areas 3, 7 & 8, still-hunt only.
DOVES: Second split, South Zone, Oct. 15-Nov. 27; North Zone, through Nov. 13.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Oct. 15-Jan. 1, State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, private lands only.
AROUND THE CORNER
OCT. 18– GULF COUNCIL LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE MEETING: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Marriott Riverwalk Hotel, San Antonio, Texas with Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Law Enforcement Committee. Website: gulfcouncil.org
OCT. 20—CCA BATON ROUGE CHAPTER & S.T.A.R. AWARDS BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Live Oak at Cedar Lodge, 6300 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. Tickets $25-$75, Tables available. Call Nolan Reynerson (225) 952-9200.
OCT. 21-23—FALL SALTWATER FLY FISHING: Galliano Inn, Galliano. Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Call Randy Leonpacher (225) 769-1895. Email: RMLeonpacr@bellsouth.net
OCT. 23—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
FISHING/SHRIMPING
CLOSED SEASONS: Greater amberjack, gray triggerfish & red grouper in state/federal waters. Commercial/recreational flounder season to close Oct. 15.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational red snapper (open through Oct. 14), lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open.
LDWF UPDATES
-Closed: Pearl River WMA (St. Tammany Parish) closed (flooding); Wax Lake Outlet campground (Atchafalaya Delta WMA) through Oct. 31; Lake Concordia public boat (repairs); Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); and, Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish).
