NOTICE: Events scheduled for September & October will not be posted and will be considered postponed or canceled unless advised by organizers about the status of each event.
TUESDAY
BASS TOURNAMENT: 6-9 p.m., Morrison Parkway public launch, False River, New Roads. Weekly through Sept. 26 “classic.” Call Billy Baggett (225) 718-5395.
WEDNESDAY
LOUISIANA OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., state Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive. Baton Rouge. COVID-10 restrictions. Also, 10:30 a.m, Public-Private Oyster Seed Ground Committee meeting, same location.
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY
DUCKS UNLIMITED 83rd NATIONAL CONVENTION: Hilton Bonnet Creek, Orlando, Florida. Website: ducks.org.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS "CLASSIC": 7 p.m.-1 a.m., LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. For summer-long qualifiers only. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
SQUIRREL HUNTING 101: 8 a.m.-noon, Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge. LDWF Wildlife Division seminar. No fee. Space limited. Registration requested. Call Travis Dufour (337) 735-8685/email: tdufour@wlf.la.gov.
HUNTING SEASONS
DOVES: Through Sept. 16, South Zone; through Sept. 27, North Zone.
DEER/ARCHERY: Sept. 19-Jan. 15. State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10. Special license required.
TEAL: Through Sept. 27, statewide. Also gallinules and king, clapper, sora & Virginia rails.
CANCELED
SEPT. 14—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
AROUND THE CORNER
BASSMASTER EASTERN OPEN: Lake Hartwell, Anderson, South Carolina. Website: bassmaster.com.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
-All statewide Sept. 26 National Hunting and Fishing Day events are canceled.
-Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge temporarily closed due to hurricane damage.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Greater amberjack, gray triggerfish, lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & commercial king mackerel season.
SHRIMP SEASONS: Fall inshore season opened statewide.
