The application deadlines for lottery teal and dove hunts along with lottery deer hunts for youths, veterans and the physically disables are approaching. The teal hunt is set for the special September season and will be held on the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area, a prime waterfowl location in Vermilion Parish.
For details on all these hunts including deadline and schedules are on the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries websites: wlf.louisiana.gov/refuge/lottery-applications or wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/lottery-hunts.
Fishing for a cause
After bitter public-versus-private fishing waters debate in the Louisiana House during the recent regular Legislative Session, the Louisiana Sportsmen Coalition is trying to spread its message to rank and file fishermen with Saturday’s open bass tournament held from the Belle River Public Launch in the Atchafalaya Spillway.
The LSC lost its bid to keep open what its members believe is public fishing waters during the session.
For details, check website: https://joinlasc.com/fishing-for-our-rights-benefit-bass-fishing-tournament/
AAA’s helping hands
Ascension Area Anglers will hold its annual Open Team Bass tournament Aug. 18 from Doiron’s Landing. Entry fee is $100 per team.
AAA uses this event to raise money to help offset expenses for the Louisiana’s three qualifiers for the BASS Nation Champion. There’s $1,000 for the winners based on a 50-boat field, and it goes to $2,000 for 100 entered teams with $500 for the big-bass winners.
Rules and contact information is on AAA’s website: ascensionareaanglers.com.