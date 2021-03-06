How tough was fishing after the 'Arctic Freeze of 2021?' Caden Sellers hold the two bass he landed to win the 11-14-year-old age group and overall title in the Junior Southwest Bassmasters' late February tournament held from the public landing in Amelia. For the first time in the club's 11-year history, none of the young anglers in the 15-18 age group weighed in a fish, and Seller's two-bass, 4.71-pound catch topped the results one month after the club's young anglers came close to a record catch in their club's tournament from Bob's Bayou Black Marina in Gibson. Both tournaments were held in the freshwater marshes south of U.S. 90, but low water and low water temperatures hampered catches. Warmer water and southerly winds have helped in recent days and catches have improved in the marshes and across most of south Louisiana.