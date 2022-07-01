The Acadiana Cane Cutters clinched homefield advantage for the Texas Collegiate League playoffs with a first-place finish in the first half of the season, and they primarily did it with pitching.
The Cane Cutters went 16-7 with a team ERA of 3.66 and 219 strikeouts in 214.1 innings.
A total of 17 different pitchers have made appearances with Episcopal School of Acadiana product Henry Schuffler (ULM) leading the way with a 2-0 record and a 1.05 ERA (17 Ks in 17 IP).
John Gray (Southside High, UNO) is 1-0 with a 1.24 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 29 innings in 10 appearances.
Other top arms with an ERA of 3.85 or better include Connor Adams (St,. Amant/William Carey) Will Tynes (Airline/Southern Miss), Jay Ward (Lake Villa, IL/UTSA), Josh Mancuso (Anderson, TX/Nicholls St.), Justin Williams (Madison, MS/La. Tech).
Teurlings Catholic product Ben Tate (3-1, 4.03 ERA), who is transferring from Tulane to UL, is tied with Mancuso for the team-high in starts with six.
"It's easy to win baseball games when your pitching staff allows three runs a game," third-year Cane Cutters head coach Darien Dukes said. "We get a quality start every time.
"John Gray is our number one arm right now. Ben Tate has really thrown well for us too. Gray absolutely pounds the strike zone, which allows him to go deeper into games. We go into the fifth and six innings every time he pitches. Ben is a tough competitor. There is no fun and games or joking around when he is on the mound. It's like, 'here it is, (try and) hit it.'"
Dukes credited pitching coach Randy Hux for his skill with handling the pitching staff. The league has a pitch count, and Hux also manages the innings limit for each pitcher. For example, Shuffler is unavailable for the rest of the season after reaching his innings limit.
"You have to be creative and honor the college pitching coaches' wishes," Dukes said.
Connor Simon (St. Paul's/LSU) appeared in his first two games of the season this week and went 4-for-9 with two RBIs for a team-high .444 batting average.
Patrick Lee (Moss Point, MS/William Carey) is hitting .349, followed by Williams (.338). Kade Dupont (Live Oak/ULM) is batting .310, and St. Thomas More product Jacob LaPrairie (Tulane) checks in with a .277 average, three doubles, a home run and six stolen bases.
Duke praised catcher Matt Abshire (Notre Dame/Pensacola St.) for his work with the pitchers, who often throw to only one batter in relief settings.
"We do a lot of lefty and righty matchups with batters," Dukes said. "We have a bunch of unselfish pitchers who don't mind throwing to just one batter."
The pitching staff's success was expected by Dukes, who said: "It was like opening presents when we watched them throw from the bullpen the first day."
While the Cane Cutters have clinched home-field advantage for the playoffs, Dukes wants to see his team finish in first place for the second half of the season.
To do that, they'll have to unseat Brazos Valley, which currently leads the overall standings at 16-7 (the Cane Cutters are 1/2 game back with a 16-8 record after a loss to the Victoria Generals on Thursday).
"The key to winning the second half will be managing the heat through the dog days of summer," Dukes said. "We'll have to keep our players' legs fresh."