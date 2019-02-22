LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis got the record he's been stalking for more than a month Friday at the Southeastern Conference indoor track and field championships.
On the first day of the two-day meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Duplantis, a freshman, wowed the Randal Tyson Track Center crowd by breaking the collegiate record with a best of 19 feet, 5 inches — and won by almost a foot over Texas A&M senior Jacob Wooten (18-6).
Duplantis, the son of former LSU pole vault star Greg Duplantis, broke the mark of 19-4¾ set by Akron's Shawn Barber in 2015.
Mondo Duplantis came close to breaking Barber's record when he cleared 19-3 at the Bayou Bengal Invitational on Feb. 1, but missed three times at 19-5. He also had a shot at the record in two other meets.
On Friday, Duplantis cleared on his first attempt at the first four heights he tried at 18-2, 18-6, 19-0 and 19-5. He missed three times when the bar was raised to 19-8½.
In addition to the collegiate mark, Duplantis, who was crowned the 2018 European champion in August, broke the SEC indoor meet record of 18-8½ set by Tennessee great Lawrence Johnson in 1994.
Duplantis wasn't the only winner for fifth-ranked LSU.
Rayvon Grey won the long jump at 25-9½, edging Florida star Grant Holloway (25-8¾) by three-fourths of an inch and JuVaughn Harrison won the high jump at 7-5¾.
Harrison claimed the high jump title after finishing fifth (25-3½) in the long jump. Kenan Jones, a freshman wide receiver on the LSU football team last fall, was seventh (25-¾). Jones' mark was a PR.
Duplantis, Grey, Harrison and Jones combined to score 36 points for LSU's men's team, which had just 25 points a year ago in finishing 11th.
Also, Julia Palin got the No. 4 LSU women on the board with a fifth-place finish in the 5,000 meters (16 minutes, 46.71 seconds), while Mercy Abire posted a PR in taking fourth in the long jump (20-6½) to give the Lady Tigers nine points.
LSU had a big day in qualifying on the track as well as the Lady Tigers had nine athletes earn spots for Saturday's finals, while the Tigers had six.
Women's qualifiers were Kortnei Johnson, 60 (7.19 seconds) and 200 (23.11); Sha'Carri Richardson, 60 (7.76); Ariyonna Augustine, 60 (7.33); Tonea Marshall, 60 hurdles (8.05); Brittley Humphrey, 60 hurdles (8.19); Katy Ann McDonald, 800 (2:05.11); and Ersula Farrow, 800 (2:05.66).
Men's qualifiers were Akanni Hislop, 60 (6.68) and 200 (20.94); Damion Thomas, 60 hurdles (7.78); Arthur Price, 60 hurdles (7.83); Jaron Flournoy, 200 (20.55); and Dylan Peebles, 200 (20.69).