MONDAY
LOUISIANA CRAB TASK FORCE MEETING: Noon, Room 216, UNO CERM Building, 2045 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans.
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Bluebonnet Library, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225)892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
WEDNESDAY
LOUISIANA SHRIMP TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m., Terrebonne Council Meeting Room, 8026 Main Street, Houma.
PADDLE UP 2: 6-7 p.m., Greenwood Community Park, Baker. Basic kayak/paddleboard instruction. 8-and-older. A BREC event. Fee $10-$15. Also 6-7 p.m., April 10, Wampold Memorial Park, Stanford Avenue, Baton Rouge. Call BREC (225) 272-9200; email: outdooradventure@brec.org; website: webtrac.brec.org.
LOUISIANA SPORTSMEN’S COALITION PUBLIC MEETING: 7 p.m., Cajun Outboards, La. 1, Addis. LaSC is campaigning to open all waters to the public.
THURSDAY
WIN HAWKINS OAK GROVE HUNTING CLUB TRIBUTE & DU SPONSOR BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge. Ducks Unlimited dinner, raffles, live/silent auctions. Call Zac Brown (225) 573-4030 , Trey Cloud (225) 405-6987. Website: ducks.org.
SAFARI CLUB INTERNATIONAL-LOUISIANA CHAPTER MEETING: 6 p.m., Andrea’s Restaurant, 3100 19th Street, Metairie. Dinner $35. Email Jason Matherne: navigator28@hotmail.com by 5 p.m. March 25.
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
72nd Annual NEW ORLEANS CITY PARK RODEO & FISHTIVAL: 6:30-11 a.m. 6 a.m. registration. Entry fee $10 adults, $5 12 and under. Categories: Bass (reel and fly rod), Junior anglers, Kayak, Rio Grande Team. “Boats on the Bayou” Kayak Tournament. Casting contests, educational exhibits, fly tying, food and drinks. Call Kaye Florane (504) 483-9415. Website: neworleanscitypark.com.
CENLA FLY FISHING 101: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Booker-Fowler Hatchery, 10 Joan Stokes Road, Forest Hill. Open to public. No fee. Preregistration requested. Hands-on casting, leaders, knots instruction. Refreshments provided. Kisatchie Fly Fishers event. Call Glen Cormier (318) 793-5855. Website: kisatchiefly.org.
6th CRAPPIE FEST: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Lake Fork Trophy Lures, Lake Fork, Texas. Entry fee $75 per entrant (under 18 free). Open to public. Heaviest “legal” crappie caught from boat, kayak or bank. Crappie Anglers of Texas event. Benefits National Ovarian Cancer Coalition. Website: crappieanglersoftexas.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & state WMA season dates.
TURKEY: March 30-31, special youth/physically challenged hunters weekend. Private lands & some state wildlife management areas.
AROUND THE CORNER
APRIL 2—ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: 6:30 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church Hall, 415 Roselawn, Lafayette. Call Bob Tabbert (337) 781-3650.
APRIL 3—PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs. Call Corey Tohme (985) 624-9331. Website: pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
APRIL 3—SUNSET PADDLE: 6:30-8 p.m., Wampold Park, Baton Rouge Beach, Stanford Avenue, Baton Rouge. 12-and-older. Kayak & paddleboards. A BREC event. Fee $10-$15. Also April 25. Call BREC (225) 272-9200; email: outdooradventure@brec.org; website: webtrac.brec.org.
APRIL 6—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHING EXPO: Deutsches Haus, 1700 Moss Street, New Orleans. Free admission. Seminars, casting clinics, fly tying demos. Special guests: Jon Cave, Tom Logan. Sponsored by New Orleans Fly Fishers. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
APRIL 6—DOUBLE TROUBLE KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Boundaries in Terrebonne & Lafourche parishes. Bayou Coast Kayak Fishing Club event. Open to public. Entry fee $25. Target species: redfish, speckled trout. BCKFC members Angler of Year points event. Website: bckfc.org.
APRIL 6—SATURDAY TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7-1/2 shot size or smaller (1-1/8 ounces). 25 singles. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
APRIL 6—INTERNATIONAL FLY FISHING FILM FESTIVAL: 5 p.m., Orvis Shop, Perkins Rowe, Bluebonnet Drive, Baton Rouge. Tickets $15. Limited to 200. Benefits Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana. Call Orvis Shop (225) 757-7286.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters.
SHRIMP CLOSURE: All inshore areas closed except open waters (double-rig line) in Breton and Chandeleur Sounds. All state outside waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line remain open.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com