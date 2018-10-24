THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
FRIDAY
ATCHAFALAYA REGION CHAPTER/QUAIL FOREVER BANQUET: 6 p.m., Bridgeview Gun Club, 1365 Northwest Drive off La. 1, Port Allen. Raffles, live/silent auctions. Money raised remains with the chapter to enhance south Louisiana quail habitat & hunting opportunities. Call John Balance (225) 266-1953. Email: jballance@cox.net.
SUNDAY
SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, 9300 St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: SouthLAHighPower@hotmail.com.
TUESDAY
POINTE COUPEE CHAPTER/DUCKS UNLIMITED BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Scott Civic Center, New Roads. Supper, live/silent auctions. Call Kenneth St. Romain (225) 718-1319. Online tickets: ducks.org.
CCA SOUTH LAFOURCHE CHAPTER BANQUET: 6 p.m., Civic Center, 307 East 5th Street, Larose. Call CCA (225) 952-9200.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & special youth-only squirrel hunts on state WMAs.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Oct. 26, State Deer Area 2, either-sex take allowed.
SPECIAL DEER SEASON: Oct. 27-Nov. 2, State Deer areas 1, 4, 5, 6 & 9 for youths 17 and younger and resident honorably discharged veterans. Archery, primitive & modern firearms allowed. Either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Oct. 27-Dec. 5, State Deer Area 2, still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 2, State Deer Areas 7, still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DUCKS/YOUTH ONLY: Nov. 3, West Waterfowl Zone.
DUCKS/YOUTH ONLY: Nov. 3-4, Coastal Waterfowl Zone.
SNIPE: Nov. 3-Dec. 2, statewide, first split.
GEESE: Nov. 3-Dec. 2, statewide, all species, except closed to taking Canada geese in portions of Cameron and Vermilion parishes.
DOVES: Second split: through Nov. 11, North Zone; through Nov. 25, South Zone.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 25, State Deer Areas 3, 8 & 10, still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/ARCHERY: State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10, through Jan. 15. Through Jan. 31, State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15 (either sex), State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
SQUIRREL & RABBIT: Through Feb. 28, statewide private lands & selected wildlife management areas.
AROUND THE CORNER
NOV. 1—CCA SLIDELL CHAPTER BANQUET: 6 p.m., Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second Street, Slidell. Call CCA (225) 952-9200.
NOV. 2-4—SOUTHERN FLY FISHERS RENDEZVOUS: North Toledo Bend State Park, Zwolle. Sponsored by the Federation of Fly Fishers Gulf Coast Council. Call Kyle Moppert (225) 343-0867. Website: gulfcoastfff.org.
NOV. 3—TURKEY TROUT THROWDOWN KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Cypremont Point State Park. Open to public. Fee $25. Artificial lures only, shotgun launch. Heaviest 5 speckled trout stringer, largest trout. Lafayette Kayak Fishing Club event. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
NOV. 4—Return to Standard Time, 2 a.m.
NOV. 6—ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: 6:30 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church Hall, 415 Roselawn, Lafayette. Call Richard Latiolais (337) 354-8957.
NOV. 7—STATE COASTAL MASTER PLAN SUMMIT & BEYOND: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Noland/Laborde Ballroom, LSU Lod Cook Alumni Center, 3838 West Lakeshore Drive, Baton Rouge. Coastal restoration progress & research agenda might look like for the next decade. Call Lisa Noble (504) 293-2610. Email: LNoble@americaswetland.com.
NOV. 7—BATON ROUGE CHAPTER/DELTA WATERFOWL BANQUET: 6 p.m., L’Auberge Casino, Baton Rouge. Tickets $25-$250 singles/couples, $650-$1,200 tables. Call Jonathan Walker (225) 276-6380. Email: jwalker@mmcre.com.
NOV. 7—PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs. Call Corey Tohme (985) 624-9331. Website: pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
NOV. 7-11—RIO GRANDE VALLEY BIRD FESTIVAL: Santa Ana, Lower Rio Grande Valley & Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife refuges, Harlingen, Texas. Website: fws.gov.
NOV. 8—PONTCHARTRAIN FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 6:30 p.m., Olde Towne Fly Shop, 3675 Ponchartrain Drive, Slidell. Call Tristan Daire (985) 630-3892.
NOV. 8—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Call Jim Breaux(225) 262-0929.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & all groupers except goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters. Greater amberjack season through Oct. 31.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. Commercial king mackerel & gray triggerfish, and commercial season on large coastal shares closed in state and federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open in all state inside waters.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com