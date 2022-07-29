GRAND ISLE — Morning rains the past two days put a crimp in a fisherman’s best-laid plans going into Saturday’s final day of the three-day 94th annual Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo.
Fishermen also had to contend with tougher access to the rodeo's weighstation during Friday's final hours at Grand Isle Marina — the renovated Sand Dollar Marina.
But the weather was the top story.
“All we’re doing is dodging morning storms,” Laid Back Charters skipper Frank Dreher said. “When we can get to the beaches, we’re catching good fish.”
Those storms have kept anglers from targeting speckled trout and redfish, and all the other fish in those waters. Dreher said the early-morning bite is the key.
“After the rains stop and the sun comes out, the fish go deep and are tougher to catch,” Dreher said. “The fish are (taking) croakers, cocahoe minnows and (live) shrimp when you can get them.”
Reports from bait stations are that live bait has sold out early.
Longtime rodeo weighmaster Martin Bourgeois said offshore anglers are working in opposite conditions.
“The (morning) rains are keeping a lot of smaller boats close to home, but conditions appear to improve in the afternoon,” Bourgeois said. “We had three solid yellowfins (tuna) come to the scales, but those fishermen said the offshore conditions are getting rougher as the day progressed.
“Still, we expect a lot of fish at the scales Saturday.”
The scales will close at 6 p.m. Saturday.