It didn't take Mondo Duplantis and Lisa Gunnarsson long to make their marks on the all-time lists for the LSU track and field program.
Duplantis, a freshman from Lafayette, and Gunnarsson, a sophomore from Paris, France, bettered the school's men's and women's pole vault records Friday on the first day of the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Duplantis, the European pole vault champion this past summer while competing for Sweden, won the men's title with a leap of 19 feet, 1½ inches.
Gunnarsson, a transfer from Virginia Tech, got the day off to a good start for the Lady Tigers by finishing third in the women's vault at 14-9½ — which easily eclipsed the old school record.
Duplantis' clearance bettered the 20-year-old record of former Tigers' All-American Russ Buller, who had been atop the school's all-time list since 1999 at 19- ¼.
Duplantis' mark tied him for third on the all-time collegiate indoor list with former Tennessee star Lawrence Johnson. Akron's Shawn Barber (19-4¾) and Texas' Jacob Davis (19-2¼) rank 1-2 on the list.
Duplantis, who didn't enter the competition until the other six competitors all fouled out, missed twice at what would have been an all-time collegiate best of 19-5, then retired for the evening.
Gunnarsson actually tied for first in the women's vault with Arkansas' Alexis Jacobus and Victoria Hoggard, but Jacobus claimed the title on fewer misses.
Jacobus had four misses, while Hoggard had five and Gunnarsson six.
Still, Gunnarsson set a personal record while shattering the old school mark of 14-3½ by Rachel Laurent in 2010.
The LSU men picked up another win on the track when Akanni Hislop raced to victory in the 200 meters with a personal-record time of 20.96 seconds.
The Tigers' Rayvon Grey finished third in the long jump (25-7½) and Cameron Reed took third in the pole vault (16-1¼).
On the women's side, Kortnei Johnson took third in the 200 meters (23.38), Kaitlyn Walker and Abby O'Donoghue tied for third in the high jump (5-8¾) and Mercy Abire was third in the long jump (19-11¾).
The two-day meet concludes Saturday.