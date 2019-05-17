The road to Austin, Texas, and the NCAA semifinals and finals begins Thursday for the LSU men's track and field teams.
LSU qualified a total of 37 athletes in individual events for the NCAA East preliminary rounds to be held Thursday through Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.
Coming off a win at the Southeastern Conference championships last Saturday, the first title for the men in 29 years, the second-ranked Tigers have an eye on trying to add the NCAA outdoor title with solid performances in the preliminary rounds.
For the men, it's the first step toward achieving the goal of winning the NCAA outdoor title for the first time since 2002.
The Tigers have qualified 20 individuals in 13 events, which has produced 25 scoring opportunities to get through the first round and quarterfinals.
That includes the East's No. 1-ranked 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams.
Meanwhile, the sixth-ranked Lady Tigers will have 17 individuals in 13 different events with a total of 23 opportunities to reach the national semifinals.
The West preliminary rounds are being held in Sacramento, California. The top 12 individuals and relay teams from the East and West next weekend will punch their tickets to the national semis and finals set for June 5-8 in Austin.
In addition to the two top-rated relay teams, LSU has two individuals who have posted the best marks in the East in their events — pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis and long jumper JuVaughn Harrison.
Harrison is also ranked second in the high jump, an event he won at the SEC championships just minutes before taking second in the long jump.
On the women's side, Jurnee Woodward has recorded the fastest time in the East in the 400-meter hurdles after winning the title at the SEC meet and the Lady Tigers' 4x100 relay also has the top time going in.
Here is the list of LSU athletes qualified for the NCAA East preliminary rounds (East ranking in parentheses):
MEN
100: Kary Vincent, 10.07 (7); Jaron Flournoy, 10.12 (13); Akanni Hislop, 10.19 (18).
200: Jaron Flournoy, 20.13 (2); Correion Mosby, 20.63 (17); Akanni Hislop, 20.65 (19).
400: Tyler Terry, 45.84 (9); Dorian Camel, 46.40 (26); Raymond Kibet, 46.67 (42).
110 hurdles: Damion Thomas, 13.57 (5); Arthur Price, 13.61 (6).
400 hurdles: Christian Boyd, 50.49 (7).
4x100 relay: LSU, 38.41 (1).
4x400 relay: LSU, 3:02.09 (1).
High jump: JuVaughn Harrison, 7-4¼ (2).
Pole vault: Mondo Duplantis, 19-8¼ (1); Cameron Reed, 16-1¼ (48).
Long jump: JuVaughn Harrison, 26-9¾ (1); Rayvon Grey, 26-5 (3); Kenan Jones, 24-11¾ (24).
Triple jump: Christian Miller, 53- ¼ (8); Da’Quan Bellard, 52-5¼ (12).
Hammer: Jake Norris, 231-1 (10).
Javelin: Eli Gaughan, 213-9 (31); Andre Girouard, 213-7 (32).
WOMEN
100: Sha’Carri Richardson, 11.00 (2); Ariyonna Augustine, 11.39 (24); Cassondra Hall, 11.53 (38).
200: Sha’Carri Richardson, 22.57 (3); Ariyonna Augustine, 23.40 (24).
400: Rachel Misher, 53.63 (39); Kiya Oviosun, 53.87 (47).
800: Ersula Farrow, 2:04.95 (9); Katy-Ann McDonald, 2:06.47 (26).
10,000: Julia Palin, 34:38.41 (46).
100 hurdles: Tonea Marshall, 12.74 (3); Brittley Humphrey, 13.08 (10); Milan Young, 13.12 (11).
400 hurdles: Jurnee Woodward, 56.77 (1); Brittley Humphrey, 56.88 (2); Milan Young, 57.62 (8).
4x100 relay: LSU, 42.93 (1).
4x400 relay: LSU, 3:34.68 (9).
High jump: Abby O’Donoghue, 5-11¼ (9); Kaitlyn Walker, 5-9¼.
Pole vault: Lisa Gunnarsson, 13-7¾ (17).
Long jump: Mercy Abire, 20-10¾ (12).
Triple jump: Mercy Abire, 42- ½ (23); Kyndal McKnight, 41-6 (37).