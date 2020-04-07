While Major League Baseball fans await word on when and if the coronavirus pandemic will allow the 2020 regular season to begin, the Acadiana Cane Cutters of the Texas Collegiate League are still planning to open their season as scheduled on May 28.
“Yes, right now, everything is planning to open May 28, opening day,” Cutters general manager and field manager Ricky VanAsselberg said. “We’ve had a couple of conference calls and discussing different options. A lot of it is going to depend on whatever Major league Baseball decides to do. But as of right now, from everything we’re hearing, if the coronavirus gets out of here like they’re saying, we should be able to start on time.
“As of right now, it’s a go.”
Indeed, Cane Cutters owners Richard and Sandi Chalmers have big plans for their 10th season in the Texas Collegiate League.
A year ago in VanAsselberg’s first season with the Cutters, Acadiana made it to the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years and was eliminated in 14 innings in the opening round.
“I think he’s put together a great ball club,” VanAsselberg said of Chalmers’ recruiting efforts. “We went all out and tried to put together the best ball club we could. It’s going to be good baseball this summer.”
Because the college baseball season was canceled, the available talent base for collegiate summer leagues is larger than ever. More than that, if the coronavirus pandemic allows, it's possible TCL teams could get players in a week to 10 days quicker than the normal 1-2 days before the start of the season.
“The biggest change is we’re getting older players,” VanAsselberg said. “Most of the time, we’re getting freshmen, sophomores and a handful of juniors. Now, we’re getting a bunch more juniors, a lot of sophomores and some seniors that are getting to go back and play next year.”
That really shows up on the mound. Instead of getting young pitchers who may have just thrown 50 or 60 innings, more seasoned pitchers who might have only thrown 20 innings are now available.
“Now they’ll get to throw 40 or 50 innings because they want to get them some work,” he said.
VanAsselberg has played and managed in different levels of professional baseball, including playing for the Bluefield Orioles of the Appalachian League in 1987 and coaching in the Atlantic League. The Alexandria native played for Baptist Christian in Shreveport.
“I learned a lot about this league last year,” VanAsselberg said. “It’s a big difference. You really don’t have a starting rotation at the beginning. You can’t just throw a guy out there for six innings. You don’t really have a set-up and a closer. It takes you half a season to figure all of that out.
“You’ve got to bunt a little more at this level and hit-and-run a little more. Then, I try to just let them play. I let the catchers call their own game and try to get them ready for the next level.”
The Cutters have signed 28 of their limit of 30 players.
“We’re looking for a couple pitchers,” VanAsselberg said. “You can kind of hand-pick the guys you want. We’re sitting back and waiting for a few older guys trying to make their mind up if they want to go back for their senior year.”
Two local products VanAsselberg is excited about is Nicholls State freshman Ethan Lege of Vermilion Catholic and former Teurlings Catholic star Peyton LeJeune of LSU Eunice.
“They were both having phenomenal seasons as freshmen,” he said. “We’re really excited about LeJeune and Lege. Lege, you talk about an athlete. He can run.”
VanAsselberg will also see a few familiar faces like Breaux Bridge’s Tyler Thibodeaux of Northwestern State, Champ Artigues of Southeastern, Xavier Moore of Southern and ULM outfielder Trace Henry.
Freshman Jacob Burke, who led Southeastern with a .313 batting average over 16 games, is another new member with high hopes.
“A lot of times you don’t get a lot of returners from year to year,” VanAsselberg said. “It’s kind of junior college where there’s constant turnover.”