1. Life jackets/personal flotation devices: Each boat needs enough serviceable PFDs for all occupants. State law requires anyone 16 and younger to wear a PFD while underway in vessels less than 26-feet long. National statistics show 79% of drownings from boating incidents came from victims not wearing a PFD.
2. Take a boating safety course or refresher: Louisiana requires a course completion certificate for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1984.
3. Designate a sober skipper: Coast Guard reports indicate alcohol use was involved in 23% of deaths in boating accidents.
4. Boating vessel/equipment checks: Local Coast Guard Auxiliary and U.S. Power Squadron and, when staff is available, regional Wildlife and Fisheries offices will check your boat for necessary items. Check fuel hoses and electrical wires, pumps and fuel tanks.
5. File a Float Plan: Let family know where you’re going, what time to expect your return, your boat’s color, make and model, your launching site, description of towing vehicle and your cellphone number.
6. Crew communication: Boat operator should review boating safety requirements, how to move around in a boat and where to stand/sit for balance in the boat.
7. Go, or not go: Check weather forecasts and pay attention to surroundings on the water to avoid danger.
8. Slow down: Idle zones mean idle speed; boat traffic can dictate speed in heavily traveled waters.
9. Pay attention: Boat drivers should avoid distractions and expect riders to alert then for potential problems.
10. Pick your place: We’re coming up on the busiest boating time of the year. Take care in marinas and launching spots. With longer lines, everyone needs to be patient at launches. Know there will be more boats on the water. Don’t crowd other boaters and fishermen, and, if you’re new to boating and launching, then consider a less busy time.
Source: Water Sports Foundation