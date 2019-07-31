Dre Fusilier is on the fast track to success.
Only 24 years old, Fusilier was recently named running backs coach at his alma mater, Grambling State, where he'll replace Lee Fobbs, who retired at the age of 69.
"It feels amazing to be blessed to have this opportunity," said Fusilier, who served as a graduate assistant at Grambling last year while finishing the requirements for a master's degree in sports administration.
Most coaches don't get the chance to become a full-fledged member of a college staff until much later in their career, which often begins with employment in the junior high or high school ranks.
"I always had faith that I would coach at the college level," Fusilier said. "I fell in love with coaching college ball.
"As a graduate assistant, I tried to prove myself to the entire coach staff. You do everything from helping game plan, script plays and just anything the offensive staff needs. My hands were tied into a lot of things in that position."
A recent study by Verified Athletics indicated that NCAA football coaches work anywhere from 40-to-115 hours a week.
"If you love it, you don't mind the hours that are involved," said Fusilier, who starred as a running back and inside linebacker at New Iberia Senior High under coach Rick Hutson.
"Coach Hutson was elated when he heard the news. I appreciate him and all the help he provided. He had the will to build character. It wasn't necessarily how many games we won or how many yards rushing I had, he was truly there to build character. He helped us grow as young men and really left a mark."
Fusilier is looking forward to passing along the knowledge he gained from Fobbs, as well as things he learned during his career as a running back at GSU.
"I have the utmost respect for coach Fobbs," he said. "As a young coach, he took me under his wing and showed me everything. I would soak up every little detail like a sponge.
"It's a great feeling to coach at my alma mater. I think it gives me even more pride. There are things I can take from my experience to help the players. One of the things I enjoy about Grambling football is the camaraderie. The Grambling family is truly a family, and the love and support are unmatched."
Mature beyond his years, Fusilier's success isn't a surprise to those that know him.
"A lot of people have been congratulating me," he said. "I think it's more of a respect thing with how I carry myself - that people look beyond my age."