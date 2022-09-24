SUNDAY
CLEAN OUT YOUR FREEZER DAY: Hours vary by location in Baton Rouge, Acadiana, Northshore and Metairie. Collection of frozen game and fish and other meats to local food banks. Sponsored by Louisiana's Hunters for the Hungry. Collection sites/hours website: cleanoutyourfreezer.com
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY
LA. B.A.S.S NATION QUALIFIER: Bayou Segnette State Park, Westwego. Must be B.A.S.S. Federation member. Call Ryan Lavigne (225) 921-9332.
SATURDAY
NRA BASIC PISTOL/CONCEALED CARRY PERMIT COURSE: 9 a.m., High Point Shooting Grounds, Belle Chasse. Provided by The Carlton Group. Fee $110 (with $20 registration deposit applied to fee). Call John Carlton (504) 329-8667. Email: jcarlton.tcg@gmail.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
Deer seasons allow take of either-sex deer except where noted.
DOVES: First split, North Zone: through Sept. 25. Closed in South Zone.
TEAL: Statewide, through Sept. 25. Also first split for rails & gallinules.
DEER/SPECIAL: Through Sept. 30, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10, youth and honorably discharged veterans only.
DEER/ARCHERY: Oct. 1-15, bucks only, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9, then Oct. 16-Feb. 15.
DEER/ARCHERY: Oct. 1-Jan 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Oct. 1-Feb. 28, private lands only.
DEER/SPECIAL: Oct. 8-14, State Deer Areas 2, youth and honorably discharged veterans only.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Oct. 8-14, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
LOTTERY HUNT
SEPT. 30 DEADLINE: state Wildlife & Fisheries waterfowl hunts on Sherburne WMA (disabled, general & ages 10-17 hunts) and Bayou Pierre WMA (general & ages 10-17 hunts). Website-only application: louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. Two $5 fees.
AROUND THE CORNER
OCT. 6—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
OCT. 6—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church gym, Denham Springs. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack, gray triggerfish & red grouper in state/federal waters.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open.
LDWF UPDATES
-Closed: Pearl River WMA (St. Tammany Parish) closed (flooding); Wax Lake Outlet campground (Atchafalaya Delta WMA) through Oct. 31; Lake Concordia public boat (repairs); Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); and, Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish).
-Drawdowns: Under way on Lake Bruin. Lake Martin & Spring Bayou.
