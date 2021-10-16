TUESDAY
LOUISIANA OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., St. Bernard Port Harbor & Terminal, 100 Port Blvd., Chalmette.
WEDNESDAY
LOUISIANA SHRIMP TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m., state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Dr., Baton Rouge.
THURSDAY
S.T.A.R. BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Live Oak at Cedar Lodge, Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. CCA Louisiana event to award prizes from summer-long fishing event. Website: ccalouisiana.com
HUNTING SEASONS
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Oct. 23-29, State Deer Area 2.
DEER/MODREN FIREARMS: Oct. 30-Dec. 7, State Deer Area 2, still-hunt only.
DOVES: North Zone, through Nov. 14; South Zone, through Nov. 28.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 28, still-hunt only, State Deer Areas 3, 7 & 8; Oct. 16-Jan. 2, State Deer Area 10. still-hunt only.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10. Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4. Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9. Either-sex take allowed.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28.
AROUND THE CORNER
OCT. 24—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
OCT. 25—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org
OCT. 25-28—GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Perdido Beach Resort, Orange Beach, Alabama. Webinar available. Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Shrimp, Mackerel, Sustainable Fisheries committees, then 6 p.m. public hearing on cobia catch, possession, size limits; Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Reef Fish Committee w/for-hire electronic reporting public Q&A; Oct. 27, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Data Collection, full council session w/2:15-5:30 p.m. public comment; Oct. 28, full council session with final action on cobia/red grouper limits. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
OCT. 27—FIREARM FRENZY: 5-9 p.m., Bowie Outfitters 8630 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge. 25-gun Ducks Unlimited Tiger Chapter raffle. Website: dutigers.com
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (all days with new 4-fish-per-day limit), greater amberjack, several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
Note: Recreational/commercial seasons for lane snapper will close at 12:01 a.m., Oct. 18 in state/federal waters (will reopen Jan. 1).
SHRIMP: All state inshore & outside waters open.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish & red grouper. Recreational/commercial take of blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
Waddill Wildlife Education Center, 4142 North Flannery Road, will reopen Monday, Oct. 16.
A section East Road over Bayou Wauksha on the Thistlethwaite WMA is closed due for bridge replacement through mid-December.
Elmer’s Island, the dove fields on the Pointe aux Chenes WMA and all state parks in south-central and southeastern parishes closed for an indefinite period due to Hurricane Ida.
All Sherburne WMA shooting ranges open, except closed Mondays to continue repairs.
U.S. 90 boat launch on Middle River of the Pearl River system closed for repairs.
The Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range (Pearl River WMA) closed for repairs.
Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
Drawdowns on False River and Henderson Lake under way to reduce the sediment impacts/improve sportfish habitat.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com