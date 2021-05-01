Bassmaster Elite
QUITMAN, Texas — April 25’s final top 10 from the four-day Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite series event held on Lake Fork with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed is the big-bass daily and overall winners, other Louisiana anglers and contingency money winners. Only the top 50 in the 99-angler field moved to the third round, and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 10: 1, Lee Livesay, Longview, Texas (20) 112 pounds, 5 ounces, $100,000. 2, Patrick Walters, Summerville, South Carolina (20) 102-5, $35,000. 3, Quentin Cappo, Prairieville (20) 99-6, $30,000. 4, Brandon Card, Salisbury, North Carolina (20) 97-3, $25,000. 5, Chris Zaldain, Fort Worth, Texas (19) 93-0, $20,000.
6, Seth Feider, New Market, Minnesota (20) 86-11, $19,000. 7, Taku Ito, Chiba, Japan (20) 83-14, $18,000. 8, Chad Morgenthaler, Reeds Spring, Missouri (20) 83-10, $17,000. 9, Chris Johnston, Otonabee, Ontario, Canada (20) 80-14, $16,000. 10, Austin Felix, Eden Prairie, Minnesota (20) 80-3, $15,000.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Overall, Clifford Pirch, Payson, Arizona, 9-13, $1,000. Day 1, Walters, 8-14, $1,000. Day 2, Pirch, 9-13, $1,000. Day 3,Carl Jocumsen, Queensland, Australia, 9-5, $1,000. Day 4, Walters, 9-5, $1,000.
Other Louisiana anglers: 21, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (15) 57-14, $10,000. 38, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (15) 51-9, $10,000. 47, Derek Hudnall, Denham Springs (12) 43-6, $10,000. 56, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (8) 29-12, $2,500. 66, Darold Gleason, Many (7) 27-4, $2,500. 77, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (7) 25-8. 94, Brett Preuett, Monroe (9) 18-10.
Toyota Bonus Bucks: Card, $3,000; Zaldain, $2,000.
Yamaha Power Pay: Walters, $2,500; Cappo, $1,500.