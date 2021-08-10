WACO, Texas - With a 6-2 win over Texas West on Tuesday night, the Lafayette all-stars stayed unbeaten and won the Southwest Region.
The Louisiana state champions, winners of three straight tournaments with an overall record of 10-0, will next face the Midwest Region runner-up in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 20.
Lafayette, which defeated Texas West twice in Waco, exploded for all six runs in the fifth inning.
Andrew Guidry, Garrett Begnaud and Nick Brown each drew a walk with Guidry and Begnaud scoring on a wild pitch and a throwing error on the same play.
With two outs, Texas West intentionally walked Isaac Boudreaux, which set up an RBI single by Eli Clark that put Louisiana ahead 3-2. Cole Schexnaider added an RBI single later in the inning with Dylan Menard, Aiden LeBouef and Clark scoring Lafayette's final three runs.
Brown, who threw three innings in relief of Boudreaux, picked up his second win in two games. The left-hander allowed only one hit with four strikeouts and no walks. Boudreaux struck out six in three innings and yielded one earned run.