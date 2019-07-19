There were changes atop the leaderboard after two rounds of the 100th Louisiana Amateur Championship at Baton Rouge Country Club, but it continued to maintain an LSU flavor.
Former LSU golfer John Humphries carded a 6-under par 66 Friday morning to move into the lead at 9-under. Humphries made nine birdies and three bogeys to turn in the lowest score of the tournament so far.
Current LSU golfer Carter Toms and LSU commitment Nicholas Arcement started the day with a share of the lead at 5-under. Toms shot 76 to slip to 1-under while Arcement shot 71, and is alone in second place at 6-under.
Gage Primeaux followed up a 70 on Thursday with a round of 69, and is four shots back at 5-under.
Humphries, Arcement and Primeaux will tee off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the final group of the third round.
Overall, the course was more forgiving than it had been in the opening round, when only five golfers were under par. On Friday, 16 golfers shot red numbers, including Dante Caldera (71) and Peter Hinnant (69), who are tied for fourth place 2-under.
Brandt Garon, a former UL golfer, shot 68; the second best round of the day, and sprang up the leader board into a tie for sixth with Toms at 1-under.
No other golfers have an aggregate score under par.
Humphries, who was a first-team all-SEC performer for LSU during his senior season of 2003, birdied holes 8 and 9 to make the turn at 2-under. He made bogey at 10, but closed out strong making birdie on five of his final eight holes.
Arcement got to 7-under for the tournament with a birdie at 12. He made par on the next four holes, but dropped a shot with a bogey at 17.
Leaderboard
Results following the second round of the 100th LGA state amateur championship at Baton Rouge Country Club
John Humphries 69 66 — 135
Nicholas Arcement 67 71 — 138
Gage Primeaux 70 69 — 139
Dante Caldera 71 71 — 142
Peter Hinnant 73 69 — 142
Brandt Garon 75 68 — 143
Carter Toms 67 76 — 143
Joey Kirkland 73 72 — 145
Luke Haskew 74 71 — 145
Patrick Christovich 77 69 — 146
Eli Ortego 74 72 — 146
Miller Maestri 75 71 — 146
Boyd Owens 75 71 — 146
Jonathan Bale 75 72 — 147
Stewart Perilloux 73 74 — 147
Todd McPherson 73 74 — 147
B.J. Rogillio 78 69 — 147
Michael Anderson Jr. 72 75 — 147
David Griffin 72 75 — 147