BROUSSARD — Roberto Diaz knew he needed a hot start, especially with the weather conditions that chilled Friday’s second day of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
He’d done it before, carding an opening-round 62 two years ago in the 2019 John Deere Classic for the early lead in that PGA Tour event. But he wasn’t expecting to leap his way to a share of the lead midway through this weekend’s $600,000 event at Le Triomphe Golf Club.
“To be honest, I didn’t hit the ball great,” the Mexico native and San Antonio resident said after a 6-under-par 65 Friday. “But it was one of those days that the hole looks big and my speed was correct. You keep hitting it on the green and keep making putts and all of a sudden you’re eight, nine under.”
The 34-year-old Tour veteran birdied six of his first seven holes Friday, and only a three-putt bogey on the 18th hole kept him from holding the halfway lead by himself. Instead, his 8-under 134 has him tied with PGA Tour veteran Peter Uihlein for the top spot going into the weekend’s final two rounds.
That pair handled the cool and windy conditions in Friday’s second trip around the 7,061-yard par-71 Le Triomphe layout and hold a one-stroke lead over a trio of players who are two strokes back at six-under 134 — all of whom played in Friday's morning wave with Diaz and Uihlein. Former Ole Miss standout Braden Thornberry turned in a stellar 8-under 63 Friday despite a bogey on his final hole for the low round of the day and joins Chad Ramey and Stephan Jaeger in that tie for third.
Harrison Endycott, who shared the first-day lead with Uihlein at 4-under 67, heads up a trio one more stroke back at 5-under. Former Lamar standout Dawie van der Walt and Scott Gutschewski are also at 137 going into Saturday’s third round that gets underway at 8 a.m., with van der Walt’s four-under 67 tied for the best round in the afternoon wave.
Diaz, who ranks 22nd on the Korn Ferry Tour’s points standings and is chasing his first Tour title, rolled in birdie after birdie on Friday’s front nine. A 5-foot putt on the first hole, a 9-footer on the second, a 30-footer on the fourth, a 4-footer on the fifth, a 15-footer on the sixth and a 10-footer on the seventh had Tour staffers already on “59 watch,” for golf’s magic number for low rounds.
“When I putt, I feel like I’m going to make all of them,” Diaz said. “I’m standing over a 60-footer trying to make it. I’m not going to lag it out there. It’s nice whenever they go in, but there’s so many variables that go into a putt. You have to keep doing that because these guys out here are very, very good.”
The birdie cluster slowed down the rest of the way, but he still posted birdies on the 10th and the difficult 14th hole where he chipped in from 25 yards away. That gave him a two-shot lead over the 144-player field before the final-hole bogey.
Uihlein, who played two years on the PGA Tour in 2018-19 and made the FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2018, posted a 4-under 67 for the second straight day. The Jupiter, Florida, product had four birdies and didn’t bogey a hole, but that wasn’t for lack of trying.
On his final tee shot of the day on the dogleg par-4 ninth hole, Uihlein hooked his driver badly, almost out of bounds, and wound up in an area used to park carts this week. In fact, he had to stand on one of those carts to get a line of sight before hitting his second shot over Tour and tournament office trailers to the left of the elevated green and getting up-and-down for his best par of the day.
“I’d be lying if I said I’d never done it,” Uihlein said of using the cart for a view of the green. “But my relief would have been behind a tree, so I figured the lie was OK and I had a line on it. As long as I got it airborne, I was going to carry it.”
Before that, his round was solid after opening with birdies at the 10th and 12th holes and picking up two more the rest of the way.
“I didn’t hole a lot of putts, but I hit it pretty solid today,” he said. “It’s nice playing two good solid days. I thought today was a lot better than yesterday even though the score was the same, but I feel a lot better going into tomorrow.”
Only one of the three LSU alumni in the field survived the 2-over-par cutline into the weekend — the second-highest cut line in the 30-year tournament history. Korn Ferry Tour regular Curtis Thompson, who turned pro in 2014 after his junior season and won the Tour’s Evans Scholars Invitational in September, made the cut on the number at 2-over 144. Thompson bogeyed the 17th and 18th holes to finish with a 74 on Friday after opening with a 1-under 70.
Baton Rouge’s Andrew Loupe followed his opening 75 on Thursday with a two-over 73 on Friday, while Covington’s Brandon Pierce posted a 72 to go with his 75 in the first round.