MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
INTERNATIONAL GRAND ISLE TARPON RODEO: Grand Isle Marina. Website: tarponrodeo.org
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through Sept. 9. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
BASSMASTER JUNIOR NATIONALS: Carroll County Rec Lake, Tennessee. Website: bassmaster.com
DELTA WATERFOWL DUCK HUNTERS EXPO: Statehouse Convention Center, Little Rock, Arkansas. Website: deltawaterfowlexpo.com. Also: World Cutdown Duck Calling Championship at the Expo. Entry fee $50. Call Brad Heidel (651) 403-1772. Email: bheidel@deltawaterfowl.org
SATURDAY
NRA BASIC PISTOL/CONCEALED CARRY PERMIT COURSE: 9 a.m., High Point Shooting Grounds, Belle Chasse. Provided by The Carlton Group. Fee $110 (with $20 registration deposit applied to fee). Call John Carlton (504) 329-8667. Email: jcarlton.tcg@gmail.com.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: CCA summer-long fishing contest through Sept. 5. Website: ccalouisiana.com
AROUND THE CORNER
AUG. 1-5—LOUISIANA BIRDING TRAIL PUBLIC MEETINGS: Aug. 1, 2 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 North Fourth Street, Baton Rouge; Aug. 2, 10 a.m., Clifton Chenier Center Town Hall Auditorium, 220 West Willow Street, Lafayette; Aug. 3, 10 a.m., Events Center, 750 2nd Street, Natchitoches; Aug. 4, 10 a.m., Convention & Tourist Bureau, 629 North Spring Street, Shreveport; Aug. 5, 10 a.m., Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans. Website: labirdingtrails.com
AUG. 4—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
AUG. 4—FLORIDA PARISHES FRIENDS OF THE NRA BANQUET: 6 p.m., Carter Plantation, 23475 Carter Trace, Springfield. Tickets $70 singles, $100 couples. Call Marcel Parker (985) 507-6992. Email: la29friendsfp@gmail.com
AUG. 5-7—68TH TERREBONNE SPORTSMAN’S LEAGUE FISHING RODEO: Daily weigh-in East Park Recreation Center, Houma. 12 rod-n-reel, tag/release tarpon & SCUBA categories. Cash awards. Tickets $25. Call Larry Jordan (985) 804-4366 or Troy Bonvillain (985) 804-7504.
LOTTERY HUNTS
- July 27 deadline for La. Wildlife and Fisheries dove & teal hunts. Dove hunts, Elbow Slough WMA. Teal hunts, White Lake Conservation Area. LDWF website: louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications & $5 application & transaction fees. Elbow Slough, call David Hayden (318) 487-5353. Teal, call Schuyler Dartez (337) 536-6061.
- Aug. 11 deadline for Atchafalaya Delta WMA houseboat mooring sites at Log Island & Campground passes. Call (337) 735-8667. LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/atchafalaya-delta.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Fridays-Sundays only), lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including gag, red grouper, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All inshore waters closed except “double-rig line” in Breton/Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Greater amberjack & gray triggerfish.
LDWF UPDATES
- Lake Concordia public boat ramp closed for repairs.
- Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge open.
- Closed: Atchafalaya Delta WMA Wax Lake Outlet campground; Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); and, Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish).
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com