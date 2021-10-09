Young helping

Reid Coreil, fourth from right and holding the orange sign, welcomed the gifts of donations to the Hunters for the Hungry effort at his birthday party last weekend at his parents home in Washington, La. 'He knew he was going to get presents from his family, and was excited when we suggested birthday presents would be donations to Hunters for the Hungry,' the 5-year-old's mom, Halie Coreil said. 'My husband (Jeff) and I, and our family have supported this program for years, and Reid said he wanted to give back to the program. too.' The donations fit with the hunting theme the Opelousas Catholic Pre-K youngster wanted for his party. He was joined by, from left, Lillie Kate Fontenot, Maddox Hidalgo, Luke Hatfield, Luke Martin, Reid, Katie Talevich, Sawyer Leblanc, and Sam Hatfield. 'Reid was excited when Hunters for the Hungry sent a package of gear for him and his friends,' Hallie Coreil said. 'It's hard to explain to children to give presents away, but Reid understood the meaning of giving forward to help others who are less fortunate.'