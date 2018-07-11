Golden Meadow Tarpon Rodeo
PORT FOURCHON — Saturday’s final leaderboard from three-day, 70th annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo with anglers, their hometowns, weight of catch in pounds and ounces and divisional awards. club names listed for winners in Scuba Division (total weight of catch determines tie-breaker for outstanding fishermen awards). combination stringer division standing determined by weight of five selected fish. the Kayak Division’s Cajun Slam is the combined weights of redfish, speckled trout & flounder. The Spearfishing Division’s “miscellaneous” is a species of fish not listed among the eligible species, but excludes tarpon and all billfish:
BIG GAME DIVISION
Dolphin: 1, Sydney Bankston, Baton Rouge, 41 pounds, 6 ounces. 2, Mike Phelan, Houston, Texas, 36-0.3, Mike Kieffer, Thibodaux, 20-0.
Swordfish: 1, Mike Melancon, Cut Off, 167-10. 2, Gary Callais, Cut Off, 104-6. 3, Melancon, 60-11.
Blackfin Tuna: 1, Mike Melancon, Cut Off, 26-1. 2, Coleman Fox, Baton Rouge, 25-8. 3, David Parson, Thibodaux, 25-7.
Yellowfin Tuna: 1, Jimmy Greene, Orange Beach, Alabama, 70-0. 2, Hunter Andras, Choupic, 64-13. 3, Gary Callais, Cut Off, 47-7.
Wahoo: 1, Sydney Bankston, Baton Rouge, 73-5.
Big Game Tag & Release: 1, Sydney Bankston, Baton Rouge, 900 points (blue marlin). 2, Alex Stowe, Gulf Shores, Alabama, 500 points (blue marlin).
Outstanding Fisherman: Sydney Bankston, 9 points.
No entries In Blue Marlin, White Marlin Nor Sailfish.
INSIDE DIVISION
Drum: 1, Richie Toups, Raceland, 34-8. 2, Keith Hebert, Raceland, 34-5. 3, Kevin Terrebonn Sr., Cut Off, 30-10.
Flounder: 1, Emilie Gonzalez, Austin, Texas, 3-8.
Gafftopsail Catfish:1, Lauren Plaisance, Cut Off, 7-3. 2, Plaisance, 6-5. 3, Tony Bruce, Zachary, 6-3.
Bull Redfish (27 inches plus): 1, Caden Comardelle, Paradise, 33-7. 2, Simon Cantrelle, Galliano, 33-3. 3, Kevin Terrebonne Jr., Golden Meadow, 31-5.
Rat Red (less than 27 inches): 1, Shane Curole, Larose, 8-5. 2, Curole, 7-15. 3, Kevin Terrebonne, Jr., Golden Meadow, 7-13.
Rat Redfish Stringer: 1, Shane Curole, Larose, 37-0. 2, Kalon Johnson, Thibodaux, 35-10. 3, Kason Gilbert, Luling, 33-13.
Sheepshead: 1, Tara Guidry, Galliano, 3-7. 2, Guidry, 3-2. 3, Guidry, 3-1.
Speckled Trout: 1, Simon Cantrelle, Galliano, 6-1. 2, Tony Bruce, Zachary, 5-13. 3, Dana Frickey, Paradise, 5-4.
Outstanding Fisherman: Shane Curole, 8 points.
Shoreline Division
Tarpon: 1, Tonya Schoue, Franklin, 124-11.
Bonita: 1, Brock Danos, Cut Off, 13-10. 2, Madix Latiolais, Golden Meadow, 13-2. 3, Emmalyn Schexnayder, Galliano, 12-10.
Cobia: 1, Hayden Callais, Cut Off, 56-5. 2, Clay Cashio, Denham Springs, 44-8. 3, Bryon Ventura, Ponchatoula, 37-0.
Grouper: 1, Mike Melancon, Cut Off, 253-10. 2, Joe Boudreaux, Houma, 50-9. 3, Melissa Trascher, Baton Rouge, 19-1.
Jack Crevalle: 1, Emmalyn Schexnayder, Galliano, 31-15. 2, Velvet Guidry, Galliano, 27-10. 3, Brett Orgeron, Cut Off, 26-14.
King Mackerel: 1, Savanah Fremin, Thibodaux, 49-2. 2, Lex Boucvalt, Austin, Texas, 35-8. 3, Keith Adams, Houma, 33-3.
Spanish Mackerel: 1, Emmalyn Schexnayder, Galliano, 3-7. 2, Spooky Chenier, Baton Rouge, 3-6. 3, Chenier, 3-4.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Rusty Charpentier, Cut Off, 11-11. 2, Brett Orgeron, Cut Off, 11-6. 3, Ren Cheramie, Cut Off, 10-9.
Red Snapper: 1, Tate Sones, Austin, Texas, 22-3. 2, Sones, 21-0. 3, Leigh Gonzales, Austin, Texas, 19-5.
Outstanding Fisherman: Emmalyn Schexnayder, 7 points.
KAYAK DIVISION
Cajun Slam: 1, Jacob Shrell, Shreveport, 9-2. 2, Steven Pracht, Shreveport, 8-1. 3, Shrell, 6-1.
Rat Redfish: 1, Kalon Johnson, Thibodaux, 7-8. 2, Johnson, 7-5. 3, Johnson, 7-2.
Speckled Trout: 1, Jacob Shrell, Shreveport, 4-2. 2, Shrell, 2-3. 3, Shrell, 2-1.
Leopard Redfish (most spots): 1, Jacob Shrell, Shreveport, 15 spots.
Outstanding Fisherman: Jacob Shrell, 13 points.
SPEARFISHING DIVISION
Barracuda: 1, George Donaldson, Git ’em, 37-1. 2, Brandon McGehee, Rigulator, 29-8. 3, Donaldson, Git ’em, 27-11.
Cobia: 1, James Richa, Git ’em, 49-3. 2, Mike Collier, Git ’em, 48-6. 3, Paul Cozik, Helldivers, 45-2.
Grouper: 1, Danny Jackson, Rigulator, 24-14. 2, Brandon McGehee, Rigulator, 21-10. 3, McGehee, 21-0.
Jack Crevalle: 1, George Donaldson, Git ’em, 26-14. 2, Brandon McGehee, Rigulator, 26-10. 3, Travis Wooda, Git ’em, 26-4.
Sheepshead: 1, Travis Wooda, Git ’em, 5-10. 2, Robbie Schmidt, Rigulator, 5-9. 3, Troy Donaldson, Git ’em, 5-1.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Patrick McGehee, Rigulator, 11-16. 2, Brandon McGehee, Rigulator, 11-4. 3, Abbie Wooda, Git ’em, 10-13.
Ocean Triggerfish: 1, Patrick McGehee, Rigulator, 7-4. 2, Brandon McGehee, Rigulator, 6-12. 3, Brandon Mcgehee, 5-15.
Miscellaneous: 1, George Donaldson, Git ’em, 30-10 (drum). 2, James Ricja, Git ’em, 28-0 (drum). 3, Christie Stone, F.F., 27-6 (drum).
King Spearfisherman: Brandon McGehee, 12 points.
Team Champion: Git ’em, 23 points.
CHILDREN’S DIVISION
Drum: 1, Mason Guidry, Larose, 27-12. 2, Finley Fremin, Thibodaux, 25-15. 3, Declen Fremin, Thibodaux, 24-14.
Flounder: 1, Beau Leyrer, Galliano, 0-5.
Gafftopsail Catfish: 1, Ali Plaisance, Cut Off, 7-5. 2, Kylie Plaisance, Cut Off, 6-15. 3, Ali Plaisance, 6-15.
Rat Redfish (less than 27 inches): 1, Justin Duet, Cut Off, 7-9. 2, Benjamin Bruce, Cut Off, 6-12. 3, Bruce, 6-4.
Leopard Redfish: 1, Luke Pitre, Cut Off, 23 spots. 2, Bella Nuccio, Luling, 13 spots. 3, Benjamin Bruce, Cut Off, 11 spots.
Sheepshead: 1, Nicholas Ventura, Ponchatoula, 4-3. 2, Ventura, 3-11. 3, Jake Pitre, Cut Off, 3-9.
Speckled Trout: 1, Ryan Lai, Spring, Texas, 3-4. 2, Justin Duet, Cut Off, 3-3. 3, Beau Leyrer, Galliano, 2-14.
Outstanding Fisherboy: Justin Duet, 6 points.
Outstanding Fishergirl: Ali Plaisance, 4 points.