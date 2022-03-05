The last time these men were able to gather for the annual Seniors Bass tournament, from left, Wayne Tucker, Tony Latino and Donald Braud headlined the morning when near 100 older bass fishermen competed for bragging rights at the Belle River public landing. Tucker is the organizer; Latino, at 92, was the oldest in the group; and, Braud, in his 80s, brought in the heaviest bass. After two years of the COVID-postponed tournament, Tucker will bring old timers together again Friday morning at Doiron's Landing in Stephensville.

