If there was one constant among older folks during this COVID pandemic, it was the loss of contact with longtime friends along with reduced time spent with extended family.
That’s why Wayne Tucker’s call last week broke ice two years thick. Tucker called to summon older fishermen to renew the Seniors Bass Tournament — you have 55 or older to enter Friday morning’s competition.
The Seniors was the brainchild of Tucker and Dub Noel more than 15 years ago, and it called on all the guys they competed with and against nearly 50 years ago in the infancy of bass tournaments here and across the Deep South.
“It’s hard to explain how much it means to so many to bring it (the Seniors) back,” Tucker said of Friday's tournament. “We won’t change much from the original idea of just getting to see our old friends again.”
There is one change. After years spent at the Belle River public landing, tournament headquarters will be Doiron’s Landing in Stephensville. Registration begins at 5 a.m. Friday and the entry fee is $55, $5 of which goes into the Big Bass pot. The payout will be determined by the number of entries.
“Fishermen can fish alone or in teams but boats will be limited to weighing three bass (12 inches minimum length), and the weigh-in deadline at Doiron’s is noon,” Tucker said. “And no one will be able to fish south of (U.S.) Highway 90.”
That limits anglers to the Atchafalaya and Verret basins, vast fishing waters Tucker said could produce Seniors Bass records, even with the three-fish limit.
“As usual, we’re going to have food and enough drink for everyone at the weigh-in,” he said. “That’s something we’ll continue as long as we can. It, and bringing us together to swap old stories, has made our gathering so special.”
Diversions
The Louisiana Wildlife Federation will hold a public meeting to outline the benefits of up-river diversions off the Mississippi River, diversions designed to “restore wetlands and reduce impacts of Bonnet Carré Spillway openings.”
It’s set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
According to the LWF, Tulane professor Ehab Meselhe will outline the second phase of “Utilizing Upper Diversions in River Management” study. Representatives from the state’s Coastal Protection & Restoration Authority and the Army Corps of Engineers will also be on the panel.
The LWF said a second public meeting is being planned for a location in St. Charles Parish.
In short, the plan calls for Maurepas, Union and Ama diversions “to function as auxiliary flood control options with a goal of reducing the magnitude or duration of operating the Bonnet Carré Spillway.”
The Union Diversion will affect the West Maurepas swamp near Burnside, and the Ama Diversion will affect the Upper Barataria Basin. The divisions are designed to “provide sediment for emergent marsh creation and freshwater to sustain existing wetlands.”
To read the study, go to this website: news.tulane.edu/pr/tulane-research-confirms-river-diversion-can-limit-impacts-bonnet-carr%C3%A9-spillway-openings
LWFC & flounder
The Wildlife and Fisheries Commission took the first step toward an annual season on the recreational and commercial take of flounder in state waters during Thursday’s monthly meeting in Baton Rouge.
Through a Notice of Intent, the closed season on southern flounder would run from Oct. 15-Nov. 30.
State fisheries biologists told the seven-member commission the closure is “necessary to attempt to recover the stock of Southern Flounder, which is overfished based on results from the most recent flounder stock assessment,” and that the closure is designed to achieve a “minimum of a 50% reduction in mature female southern flounder harvest … to allow mature female flounder to escape inshore waters and move offshore to spawn.”
Biologists also explained the closure’s projection would help the stock recover to a healthy biomass target by 2028.
Public comment will be accepted until noon May 2 to: Jason Adriance, Fisheries Division, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70898-9000, or via email: jadriance@wlf.la.gov.
The commission’s other actions included:
To approve an emergency declaration to open a commercial season to take menhaden (pogeys) for bait on March 14. The request came from the “bait menhaden industry.”
This season usually runs Nov. 2-Dec. 1 and is limited to 3,000 metric tons, but there is an allowance for a “second season,” if that quota is unfilled. Pogey bait is mostly used by crawfish fishermen.
The commission also approved a resolution to add 80 acres to the Joyce Wildlife Management Area (Tangipahoa Parish), which would bring the WMA to a total of slightly more than 41,800 acres.
Charters
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana denied a “Motion for Summary Judgment” filed by more than 1,300 federally permitted charterboat operators suing the federal government’s requirement to permanently install Vessel Monitoring System units designed to track, relay and store information for government use.
The charterboat operators joined in the Mexican Gulf Fishing Company, et al. v. NOAA, et al., a class-action lawsuit to cancel this new federal regulation.
The charter operators’ national association plans to file a notice of appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals’ Fifth Circuit.
Wicked hogs
Brady Hardisty, 20, and Zachary McAlister, 21,are in a world of trouble after Wildlife and Fisheries’ enforcement agents cited them for allegedly transporting live feral hogs and releasing live feral hogs in Vernon Parish.
For the umpteenth time, agents were led to the these two men after, according to the LDWF report, Hardisty posted their activity Feb. 2 on social media. The video showed live feral hogs being released back into the wild.
The report also stated Hardisty “admitted that he and McAlister transported live feral hogs from Beauregard Parish to Vernon Parish and then released them into the wild,” and that the two men did not have the required Louisiana Department of Agriculture permit for transporting live feral hogs.
Now, the two face fines up to $1,850 each and up to nine months in jail. Illegally transporting live feral hogs brings up to a $900 fine and six months in jail, not to mention the wrath of the landowner who must now deal with feral hogs on his or her property.