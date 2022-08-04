The Acadiana Cane Cutters advanced to the Texas Collegiate League championship game with their best pitching performance of the year in a 7-0 win over the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Wednesday at Fabacher Field.
The Cane Cutters swept the Rougarou in the best-of-three series and will travel to Texas to face the Victoria Generals (27-17-1) in a one game playoff on Saturday.
Starting pitcher Josh Mancuso allowed four hits over seven innings with 13 strikeouts to improve his record to 5-2.
In the third inning, the Rougarou (19-23-1) had runners on second and third base with one out after a double steal, but Mancuso struck out the next two hitters
He went on to strike out six of the next eight batters and recorded eight straight outs.
Relief pitchers Jackson Sionson (Southeastern Oklahoma State) and Jay Ward (Texas San Antonio) preserved the shutout with two hitless innings and three more strikeouts.
"It was by far the best pitching performance of the year," Cane Cutters pitching coach Randy Hux said. "You can't ask for anything better.
"Josh was amazing. I think he was able to keep hitters off balance. He was able to mix up his pitches."
Ex-Cajun Bobby Lada hit two doubles, scored two runs and added an RBI. In the fourth, Lada hit his first double and reached third on a throwing error. Clean-up hitter Christian Garcia followed with an RBI groundout.
"That's just Bobby running the bases the way he's supposed to do," Cane Cutters head coach Darien Dukes said. "He sees the ball on the ground and picks up another base. It's so key in a scoreless game to add that 90 feet."
In the fifth inning, the Cane Cutters (25-20) sent nine batters to the plate and added five runs. JuJuan Franklin (Carencro, Louisiana Christian) and Michael Latulas (Loreauville, Southern) led off the inning with walks.
After Rigoberto Hernandez's bunt single, Lada and Garcia each walked with the bases loaded and two outs to force in two runs. River Orsak (Lamar) then blasted a three-run double to the center field fence.
"River crushed that one," Dukes said. "You don't see balls carry to straightaway center like that too often at Fabacher Field."
Lada reached base four times. Latulas scored two runs, reached base three times and stole a base. Both were recent additions to the roster.
"I think Bobby is the best defensive shortstop in the league," Dukes said. "Christian Garcia was also a recent pickup. When you watch him hit, he can flat-out swing it.
"Latulas hit a home run against the (Brazos Valley) Bombers the other night. He has tremendous power. When our guys smelled blood tonight, we started grinding out at-bats. They missed on some pitches, and we were able to push the runners around the bases."
Right-hander Jules Garcia (1-0, 1.54 ERA, 9 Ks in 11.2 IP) will get the start on the mound Saturday for the Cane Cutters
"Our guys believe we're the best team in the league, and I believe we are," Hux said. "Now we have the opportunity to prove it. We're just excited to have the opportunity to play for the championship, to be honest."
"We've told our guys from Day 1 that we're the best team in the league," Dukes added. "We hit a skid where we weren't hitting the baseball, but now we're pushing runners around the bases and doing what we're supposed to."