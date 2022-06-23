The Acadiana Cane Cutters had their five game win streak broken by the Seguin River Monsters 4-0 on Friday, but don't expect head coach Darien Dukes to dwell on the negatives of the setback.
Wednesday’s loss saw seven Cane Cutters pitchers take the mound.
“They weren’t trying to give up hits,” Dukes said. “It was just one of those games where we got everybody in, got them all a good look and we’ll get ready to play the next game."
Despite the loss, Acadiana (13-5) remains in a virtual tie for first place in the Texas Collegiate League standings with Brazos Valley (12-4).
It was a 0-0 game until the top of the fifth inning.
The Cane Cutters defense found themselves facing a situation where the bases were loaded. River Monsters catcher Victor Jimenez hit a double which scored two runs.
A lead the River Monsters never gave up and added runs in the 6th and 9th inning to seal the game.
The Cane Cutters responded immediately with a double play from left fielder Cole Stromboe. Stromboe caught a fly ball and then threw a runner out at home to complete the double play giving the Cane Cutters some momentum.
The Cane Cutters offense unfortunately could not capitalize on the momentum and was stalled all game. The Cane Cutters offense left players in scoring positions a lot Wednesday night and Dukes said he knew what the problem was.
Dukes said fatigue started to set in for his team Wednesday because they are not in the habit of playing every day.
“We just got back from a long road trip where we played well and pulled a few games out of hat,” Dukes said. “We’ll get back on the horse next game.”
“You’re going to lose baseball games, it's going to happen,” Dukes added.
The Cane Cutters have only lost two of their last 10 games including Wednesday’s loss. Dukes understands his team won’t win every game and was proud of how they competed Wednesday night.
“They gave us a chance to win,” Dukes said. “In the end if you have a bad night on the mound and you’re only down four runs you have a chance to win.”
The Cane Cutters have the day off on Thursday before playing the River Monsters again on Friday in Seguin, Texas.
Heading into that game Dukes is very confident that his team will play better.
“Oh, they will respond alright,” Dukes said. “We are going to play them at their place in Seguin, Texas and they’ll be fine.”
The Cane Cutters and River Monsters have a three-game series in Seguin, Texas at Smokey Joe Field this coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Cane Cutters will have their next home game at Fabacher Field on Tuesday against the Victoria Generals.