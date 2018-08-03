BROUSSARD — Lafayette’s Bill Land posted six birdies, including three of the par-threes, on the way to a five-under-par 67 and a four-shot lead Friday in the opening round of the Louisiana Golf Association’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Le Triomphe Country Club.
Land, the runner-up in last year’s LGA Senior Amateur, rolled in a 15-foot birdie on the par-four 18th hole, one of his six birdie putts of eight feet or more, and had a lone bogey in the LGA’s championship event for players 25 and over. He leads a logjam of seven players entering Saturday’s second round of the 54-hole event.
Defending champion Seth Dufrene of Luling and fellow UL-Lafayette player Andrew Noto of Metairie are in that group tied for second along with Lafayette’s Ben Dupont and Jacob Broussard, 2015 Mid-Amateur winner Brandon Aydlett of Metairie, Dante Caldera of Greenwell Springs and Hank Shaheen of DeQuincy. Seven other players shot even par over the 6,817-yard Le Triomphe layout.
Play was delayed for just over an hour due to lightning and rain Friday. Second-round play begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees and the field will be cut to the low 60 and ties for Sunday’s final round.
Louisiana Golf Association
Mid-Amateur Championship
First-Round Leaders
Bill Land, Lafayette 33-34 – 67
Brandon Aydlett, Metairie 36-35 – 71
Dante Caldera, Greenwell Springs 37-34 – 71
Hank Shaheen, DeQuincy 40-31 – 71
Seth Dufrene, Luling 35-36 – 71
Andrew Noto, Metairie 34-37 – 71
Ben Dupont, Lafayette 35-36 – 71
Jacob Broussard, Lafayette 34-37 – 71
Buck Williams, New Orleans 36-36 – 72
James Fuselier, LaPlace 36-36 – 72
Phillip Frazier, Baton Rouge 36-36 – 72
Jeramy Worsham, Gonzales 35-37 – 72
Rick Hart, Covington 35-37 – 72
Rod Baronet, Alexandria 33-39 – 72
Todd McPherson, New Orleans 35-37 – 72
Chuck Laudermill, Greenwell Springs 40-33 – 73
Tory Miller, Carencro 37-36 – 73
Bryan Crowder, West Monroe 37-36 – 73
Matt Nicholas, Lake Charles 37-36 – 73
Billy Guilbeaux, Lafayette 36-38 – 74
Clinton Shepard, Maurice 38-36 – 74
Jeremy Gautreaux, Prairieville 40-34 – 74
Mario Migliacio, Plaquemine 39-35 – 74
Anthony Alfonso, Baton Rouge 35-39 – 74
Felipe Del Solar, St. Francisville 37-37 – 74
Frank Briseno, Harahan 36-38 – 74
Page Breaux, St. Gabriel 37-37 – 74
Ricky Parvino, Broussard 37-37 – 74