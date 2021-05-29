WEDNESDAY
TURTLE EXCLUDER DEVICE REIMBURSEMENT FUNDS WEBINAR: 9:30 a.m., final meeting for shrimpers using 40-foot and longer skimmers. Registration website: appengine.egov.com/apps/la/LDWF/Skimmer_TED_Reimbursement_Program. Call Julia Lightner (504) 286-4041. Email: jlightner@wlf.la.gov.
LOUISIANA SHRIMP TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m. via webinar. Website: wlf.la.gov.
COMMERCIAL IFQ ADVISORY PANEL MEETING: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. via webinar. Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council Ad Hoc Red Snapper and Grouper-Tilefish for Individual Fishing Quota for program changes. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
FISHERY COUNCILS/MODERN FISH ACT MEETING: 1-3 p.m. via webinar. Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic fishery management councils for Fish Act management measures, federal recommendations & allocation of $3.5 million budget. Includes public comment. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through September. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
CATHOLIC HIGH ALUMNI FISHING RODEO: Moran’s Fourchon Marina, Port Fourchon. Inshore/offshore species and calcuttas. Weigh-in 4-6:30 p.m. both days. Registration website: catholichigh.org then “alumni” pulldown.
SATURDAY
BREC NATIONAL TRAILS DAY: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Milford-Wampold Memorial Park; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Dawson Creek Greenway, Frenchtown Conservation Area & Blackwater Conservation Area, East Baton Rouge Parish. Info on BREC hiking/walking trails. In conjunction with National Trails Day. Website: brec.org/trails. Email Amanda Takacs: atakacs@brec.org.
SALTY CATCH TROUT SHOOTOUT & FESTIVAL: 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Civic Center, Lake Charles. Speckled trout & other species. Includes Laine Hardy concert music & cornhole tournament. Admission $22. Benefits Cajun Navy Ground Force. Call Crystal LaFosse (337) 802-5525. Email: crystallafosse@gmail.com. Website: saltycatch.com.
TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Miss. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT AND ANGLERS’ RODEO: Through Sept. 6. CCA Louisiana saltwater rodeo with divisions & numerous categories. Must be CCA member. Website: ccalouisiana.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
JUNE 12-13—LOUISIANA FREE FISHING WEEKEND: No state fishing licenses needed.
JUNE 12-13—VIRTUAL YOUTH FISHING RODEO: 7:30 a.m., June 12-8 p.m., June 13. For ages 15 and younger. Catch a fish anywhere in Louisiana, take and submit photo, follow regulations for prizes drawing. Photo deadline 4 p.m., June 14. Sponsored by SE Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex and the Friends of Louisiana Refuges. Website: fws.gov/refuge/Bogue_Chitto/YouthFishingRodeo.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (through May 31, then Friday-through-Sunday seasons), greater amberjack & gray triggerfish (through May 31), several snapper species & all groupers except closed for gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inside & outside waters open.
CLOSED SEASONS: Gag grouper (reopens June 1); commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
-Daily free shuttles to and from the Elmer’s Island beaches toward Caminada Pass from the parking area off La. 1 operate from sunrise to sunset through Labor Day.
-Closures: Pearl River WMA (gate at Old U.S. 11 is locked), including Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range; Boyce Tower Road at Bayou Conway bridge on the Maurepas Swamp WMA; some areas in Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge; South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA; Bayou Natchitoches bridge to Cas Cas Road on Grassy Lake WMA; and, Dobbs Bay Road on Richard Yancey WMA.
-Deer Park Lake public boat ramp closed for repairs.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
