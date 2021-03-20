BROUSSARD — To hear Roberto Diaz and Peter Uihlein talk, Sunday’s final round of the $600,000 Chitimacha Louisiana Open will be as much fun for the pair as it will for anyone watching.
The two are in a head-to-head battle entering the final 18 holes at the Korn Ferry Tour tournament at Le Triomphe Golf Club, but it sounded more like a regular weekend game between the two after they were paired together in Saturday’s third round.
“It’s going to be a nice stroll,” said Diaz, who holds a two-stroke lead after posting a bogey-free seven-under-par 64 on Saturday. “Peter is a great guy, we’ve actually played a lot together the last year, we’ve become pretty friendly out there. If he makes a birdie and I have to top it, I’m up for the challenge.”
“We have a good relationship and we have a lot of fun,” said Uihlein, who shared the halfway lead with Diaz entering Saturday. “He’s a good guy, a great guy. He just hits it on a string every time. He doesn’t miss many fairways.”
Diaz has the slight advantage after a pair of birdies on the last three holes Saturday, part of his 15-birdie total over the past two rounds when he shot 65-64. In contrast to Friday when he had six birdies on the front side, the Veracruz, Mexico, native and San Antonio resident scattered his seven birdies in the third round on the way to a 15-under-par 198 total.
Uihlein, a product of Jupiter, Fla., who topped his back-to-back 67 scores on the first two days with a five-under 66 Saturday, is at 13-under 200 entering the final 18 holes. The next closest player, former Ole Miss standout Braden Thornberry, is three more strokes back at 203 after a four-under 67 on Saturday and will join Diaz and Uihlein in Sunday’s final pairing at 12:10 p.m.
Three players — Stephan Jaeger of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Scott Gutschewski of Omaha, Neb., and Chad Ramey of Fulton, Miss. — are at nine-under 204. Five players are at 205 including first-round co-leader Harrison Endycott, and five more are at 206 including Lee Hodges, who had the tournament’s best round Saturday with a nine-under 62. But the final 18 holes is setting up almost like match-play — which is something Uihlein warned about.
“The weather’s supposed to be pretty good tomorrow, not a lot of wind,” he said, “so I imagine guys are still going to make birdies. It should be a pretty low one out in front of us, so you can’t really get into that one-versus-one mindset. You have to make some birdies.”
Saturday’s benign weather followed two cold and windy days when the field scoring average was the second-highest in tournament history through 36 holes. In contrast, the field played Le Triomphe at a 68.8 average on Saturday, more than two strokes under par, and weather forecasts are even better for Sunday’s final round that begins at 7:40 a.m.
“I said yesterday there’s a lot of golf left,” said Diaz, who has had 193 starts on the PGA Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Latinoamerica and is looking for his first win. “I’ve been in this position once in my life and I really messed it up.”
That was in 2017 at the Korn Ferry Tour’s United Leasing Championship when he was in contention before a final-round 78 left him tied for third. But the popular Tour veteran is in a different place mentally now.
“Tomorrow’s going to be a challenge, it’s the first time that I have a lead going into Sunday, but if I don’t win, I don’t care,” he said. “I’m going to wake up Monday feeling the same way. I’ve never felt this way. A couple of years ago I really wanted to win, but right now I’m over that.
“I’m to the point that I’m going to try to hit the best shot that I can at the time. If it goes well, it goes well, if not I find it and hit it again. I’ve always put so much pressure on myself that I never actually performed to the level that I could because I always felt nervous. The last three days I’ve never had an ounce of nerves in me.”
What Diaz has had is a lot of quality wedge shots. Along with 19 birdies through three rounds, the 34-year-old hit 16 of 18 greens on Saturday in his lowest round since the TPC San Antonio Challenge last July, and he had four birdies on Le Triomphe’s more-difficult back nine. That came after he birdied six out of nine holes on the front side on Friday.
“That’s always been the strength of my game,” Diaz said of his wedge play. “The weeks that I’m on, that’s what I do best. I feel that I can fade the wedges, aim left of the pin and just let it fall right. When I’m able to do that, I think I’m capable of hitting every golf shot.”
Diaz and Uihlein traded birdies on the first, fifth and 12th holes, and birdies in between by both let them trade the lead three times before Diaz hit his tee shot to three feet on the par-three 16th for his sixth birdie. His seventh came one hole later on the par-four 17th when he rolled in an 11-foot putt for his two-shot advantage.
But two par saves were also key in the day’s second best round, those coming at the par-four ninth and 13th holes when he laid up and got up-and-down for par.
“I had a great save on nine after I hit a bad drive to the left into the lip of the bunker,” he said. “On 13 I hit a good drive, just a little too far left and it went all the way to the trees. I decided to lay up on both … I’ve made too many dumb decisions in my life to just go for the green again.”
Uihlein parred the last six holes after a streak of five birdies in eight holes mid-round, while playing for only the fourth time in 2021. He was in contention at the first Korn Ferry Tour stop at the LECOM Suncoast Classic in Tampa in February before shooting 73-77 in the final two rounds, and before that he made the cut at the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Puerto Rico Open before three idle weeks.
He was the first alternate in the field at two other PGA Tour events this season but didn’t make the field.
“It’s nice to get started back up,” he said. “I’ve made the cut in all four events now, getting reps under my belt. I haven’t been in Sunday contention in a while, so it’ll be nice.”