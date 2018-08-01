Faux Pas
VENICE—Final leaderboard from the 20th annual Faux Pas Lodge Rodeo with divisions, categories, team names, and watch weights in pounds. The Grand Slam calcuttas in each division is the combined weights of the three species in that division. The Live Redfish Stringer category is the combined weights of three redfish measuring at least 16 inches long but less than 27 inches long, and the Speckled Trout Stringer and Red Snapper Stringer categories are the respective combined totals of five speckled trout and five red snapper:
INSHORE DIVISION
Flounder & Calcutta: 1, Shake & Bake, 7.02 pounds. 2, Saggin on, 2.95. 3, Red River Outcasts, 2.89.
Redfish (less than 27 inches) & Calcutta: 1, Peterbuilt, 9.21. 2, Shake & Bake, 8.84. 3, Shake & Bake, 8.66.
Speckled Trout & Calcutta: 1, The Big Clowns, 6.55. 2, Deadly Dudley, 5.89. 3, The Big Clowns. 5.51.
Grand Slam Calcutta: 1, Shake & Bake, 21.15. 2, Reel Men of Genius, 12.83. 3, Red River Outcasts, 11.9.
OFFSHORE DIVISION
Dolphin & Calcutta: 1, Ghost Ryder, 32.95. 2, Ghost Ryder, 26.15. 3, Miss Paula V, 20.15.
Wahoo & Calcutta: 1, Rock N Sake Fishing Team, 38.1. 2, Belly Up, 17.7. 3, Belly Up, 17.1.
Yellowfin Tuna & Calcutta: 1, Doosh Caneaux, 172.5. 2, Rock N Sake Fishing Team, 63.05. 3, Paint Bucket, 137.9.
Grand Slam Calcutta: 1, Rock N Sake Fishing Team, 214.25. 2, Paint Bucket, 156.15. 3, Belly Up, 124.7.
RIG DIVISION
Cobia & Calcutta: 1, Hooked Up II, 52.25. 2, White Knight, 47.2. 3, Burst Factor, 45.25.
King Mackerel & Calcutta: 1, Team Tick Ridge, 49.05. 2, Team Whatever, 43.8. 3, About Time, 37.35.
Red Snapper: 1, Sea Chickens, 28.2. 2, Double J, 27.4. 3, Burst Factor, 25.05.
Red Snapper Calcutta: 1, Double J, 27.4. 2, Burst Factor, 25.05. 3, Burst Factor, 23.8.
Grand Slam Calcutta: 1, Hooked Up II, 104.15. 2, Burst Factor, 90.8. 3, Double J, 90.2.
LAGNIAPPE DIVISION
Redfish/Most Spots: 1, Fish Aholics, 22 spots. 2, Red River Outcasts, 16 spots. 3, Hardly Workin’, 13 spots.
Swordfish: 1, Shaw'Nuff, 256.7. 2, Metro Boating, 153.4. 3, A-Salt Team, 138.75.
Live Redfish Stringer: 1, Shake & Bake, 26.11. 2, Adventure, 23.32. 3, Black Dog, 23.29.
Speckled Trout Stringer: 1, The Big Clowns, 26.71. 2, Deadly Dudley, 24.81. 3, The Big Clowns, 21.13.
Red Snapper Stringer: 1, Burst Factor, 101.85. 2, Predator, 101.65. 3, Double J, 99.7.
No entries in Blue Marlin Tag & Release.