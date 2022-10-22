MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
MONDAY-THURSDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FMC MEETING: Beau Rivage Resort, Biloxi, Mississippi. Monday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Reef fish, Shrimp & 4 other committees; Tuesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Reef Fish Committee & Q&A with NOAA Fisheries; Wednesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., full council session, 1:30-5 p.m., public comment; Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., full council session. Webinar available. Website: gulfcouncil.org
TUESDAY
LA. OUISIANA CRAB TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Terrebonne Parish Main Library, 151 Library Drive, Houma.
HUNTING SEASONS
Deer seasons allow take of either-sex deer except where noted.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Oct. 28, State Deer Area 2.
DEER/SPECIAL: Oct. 29-Nov. 4, State Deer Areas 1, 4, 5, 6 & 9, youth and honorably discharged veterans only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Oct. 29-Dec. 7, State Deer Area 2, still-hunt only.
SNIPE: Nov. 2-Dec. 4, statewide, first split.
DUCKS: Nov. 5-6, West Zone, special youth-only & veterans-only weekend, includes coots & mergansers.
GEESE: Nov, 5-Dec, 4, East & West zones, Includes blue, Canada, snow, Ross' & specklebellies species. Take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
DOVES: Second split, North Zone, through Nov. 13; South Zone, through Nov. 27.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 27, State Deer Areas 3, 7 & 8, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 1, State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, private lands only.
AROUND THE CORNER
NOV. 2—BATON ROUGE CHAPTER/DELTA WATERFOWL BANQUET: 5:30 p.m.. L’Auberge Casino. Baton Rouge. Tickets $25-$65, $650-$2,400 tables. Call Jonathan Walker (225) 276-6380. Email: jwalker@mmcre.com. Website: deltawaterfowl.org/events
NOV. 3—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Ailett Stadium, Louisiana Tech campus, 1450 West Alabama Street, Ruston.
NOV. 3—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church gym, Denham Springs. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
NOV. 4—TIGER CHAPTER/DUCKS UNLIMITED GUN BASH: 5-9 p.m., Bowie Outfitters, 8630 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge. Live/silent auctions, 25 guns. Website: DUTigers.com
NOV. 6—DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME: Ends at 2 a.m.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack, gray triggerfish & red grouper in state/federal waters. Commercial/recreational flounder season through Nov. 30.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open.
LDWF UPDATES
Drawdown underway on Larto-Saline Complex (Avoyelles, Catahoula, LaSalle & Rapides parishes).
