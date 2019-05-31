For some mothers, just being a wife and a mom of two young sons would be plenty.
For others, being a wife, a mom and working a full-time job is more than enough.
Consequently, most moms in America can’t even imagine the trick Delcambre Elementary and High School teacher Ashley LaSalle has pulled off the past two years.
In addition to those duties, LaSalle spent much of the past two seasons training as a triathlete.
So well, in fact, that LaSalle won the North American Ironman title out of 105 finishers in her 40-44 age group a month ago in Texas.
“It’s extremely hard,” LaSalle laughed. “It’s lots of early morning. I get it (training) in where I can. If I have a lunch break and I can run, I do that. I try to do that as much as I can, so I can have that done and have afternoons with them (family).”
Family includes husband Michael, 6-year-old son Eli, and 4-year-old son Ezra.
“There’s no way I could do it without my husband and my parents,” LaSalle said. Michael LaSalle "lets me do my thing. He has to. He’s my biggest supporter. He has more confidence in me than I do. He’s really good at keeping me motivated.”
An ironman competition involves a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike and a 26.2-mile run.
LaSalle, a native of Baton Rouge, met her New Iberia High graduate and former game warden husband while working in the Wildlife and Fisheries office almost two decades ago. She actually began competing a few years back in 2003.
After spending years off building a family, LaSalle revisited her passion two years ago.
“To get the volume of training you need to be able to race an ironman, takes two years,” she explained. “There are people that do it to finish it — and that's a great accomplishment. But if you want to race it, you have to put your time in. That's how I've gotten better over the years. I've just gotten consistent and built up enough volume to where I can push the pace a little bit.”
Last year, she qualified for the world championship event in October in Hawaii and finished ninth in her age group.
“It lit a fire,” LaSalle said. “I want to go back soon and I'd like to finish top three in my age group. That's a lofty goal, but I can do it.”
Relatively speaking, the swimming part comes easy for LaSalle, who was a high school swimmer at St. Joseph’s Academy. Unfortunately, swimming only covered about an hour of her winning time of 10 hours, 17 minutes and 3 seconds at the Texas Ironman. Her swim took 59:07, the bike ride 5:33.44 and the marathon run 3:35.44.
“It's going to take me having a great day (to finish top three at world competition in Hawaii),” she said. “I need to put all the pieces together. Everything has to fall into place. I need to have a great bike and a great run. My swimming is pretty consistent. I need to have a really good bike and then run fast off of that bike. When you can put all the pieces together, you'll have the race. But after every race, I feel like there's always one thing I wish I could have done better.”
Not to mention overcoming the hours of fighting the constant temptations of not finishing the race at all.
“It’s both mental and physical,” she explained. “Mentally, it's tough. It's just one foot in front of the other ... can I finish this? In Texas this year, I didn't feel great on my bike and I just thought, 'OK, this is not my year. I'm just going to finish this race strong. I’m not going to have the race I wanted to.' I got off the bike and my husband was like, 'You're in second place, you've got this.'
“And I ran hard and it was there. It's just breaking it down into baby steps. So physically it is tough, but so much of it is mental.”
There’s also another group of kids that helps keep LaSalle going during those moments of weakness.
Initially, the UL graduate taught the grade, but feeling “like the walls were closing in on me,” she made the move outdoors to teaching health and physical education.
Different than most in that field, though, LaSalle teaches adaptive P.E. to kids 3 to 22 years of age.
Her students could never be a triathlete. Some are wheelchair-bound, some have cerebral palsy, among many other things.
“Some struggle for every step,” she said. “I have some that will never walk. For some, just to get in the water and the pool is the highlight of their life. Some are severely autistic kids. It’s tough.
“So yes, it does (impact me). When I'm racing, I think about my students. I think, 'I'm out here and I can not complain about how bad this hurts because some of my kids would do anything to be able to run, or swim. So shut up and go.”
Experience also helps her reach the finish line at times.
“I've learned when I feel really bad, I know this is going to change,” LaSalle said. “Just hang on, you're going to feel good again. But the flip side is when you're feeling great, be careful because you can start to feel really bad really quickly. If you get dehydrated or you start cramping, that could be your race.”
But the time and overall balance it takes to wear the many hats LaSalle does can be too much at times. Despite qualifying for the world championships again with her win in Texas, LaSalle made the decision to pass this year’s big event “so I can spend time with the family and try to get my life balanced again. I hope to go back.”
While she has that fierce determination to win, it’s not required in her mindset.
“I don't feel the pressure (to win),” LaSalle said. “I would be doing this whether I won or not. It keeps me focused, it keeps me healthy and strong. It makes me feel good and makes me a better person.”