Unless something dramatic happens in the next couple of months, Gonzales’ Gerald Spohrer will be the lone Louisiana angler heading to Knoxville, Tennessee, next year to compete in the Bassmaster Classic.
Spohrer came through last weekend’s Bassmaster Angler of the Year event in Georgia with a 12th-place finish in the 2018 Elite Series tour. He was the only one of six Louisiana Elite Series touring pros to qualify among the top 35 in AOY’s final list.
The weekend’s tournament brought the standing’s top 50 anglers to Lake Chatuge, and the 16 anglers remaining among the top 50, including Gonzales’ legendary Greg Hackney, will have a last shot to take one of three Classic berths in the Oct. 23-26 Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster Classic Bracket on Carters Lake near Ellijay, Georgia. Hackney, whose career winnings is near $2.5 million, has qualified for 15 previous Classics.
A handful of Louisiana fishermen have a shot for one of seven Classic spots available in the Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Open Championship set Oct. 18-20 on Table Rock Lake south of Branson, Missouri.
Then, Nov. 8-10, there’s the chance for three Classic spots open to the top finishers in the B.A.S.S. Nation Championship on Pickwick Lake in Alabama.
Junior hopefuls
The 45 young fishermen who showed up for Saturday’s Junior Southwest Bassmasters monthly event — this one held from Bayou Segnette State Park’s landing — came away with a healthy dose of marshland fishing action.
Devin Perkins of Watson and competing in the 11-14 age group, came in with the heaviest catch, a five-bass limit weighing 9.97 pounds.
Despite battling a mix of rain and sun, there were 15 five-bass limits, and club organizer Jim Breaux reported 129 of the 131 bass brought to the scales were released alive. He said spinnerbaits, vibrating jigs, frogs, topwaters and caffeine-shad colored soft plastics were the top producing lures. For more on this club, call Breaux at (225) 772-3026.
Marsh burning
The LSU AgCenter is teaming with Louisiana Sea Grant to offer a fee-free marsh prescribed burning certification class scheduled for 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the U.S. Geological Survey National Wetlands Center (700 Cajundome Blvd.) in Lafayette.
Preregistration is requested by contacting Crystal Bowman at (225) 922-1296, email: cbowman1@ldaf.state.la.us.