WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
B.A.S.S. NATION CENTRAL REGIONAL: Lake Milford, Junction City, Kansas. Louisiana team (10 anglers & 10 co-anglers) among eight state teams with top angler from each state qualifying for Nation Championship. Website: bassmaster.com.
THURSDAY
ORVIS FISHING VIDEO/TACKLE TUNE-UP: 7 p.m., digital tips “Are Your Rods and Reels Ready? Saltwater Blitz.” Website (info): orvis.com/batonrouge.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through September. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
KATCHING FOR KYN: Pick-your-partner bass tournament, 5 a.m. check-in, Jack Miller’s or Pierre Part Store, launch any public launch in Atchafalaya or Verret basins. 3:30 p.m. weigh-in Mike Zito Center, Plaquemine. $150 entry fee. South of U.S. 90 off limits. Benefit for brain tumor patient Kynlee Bueche. Call Joel Bizet (225) 776-6538 or Joey Stein (225) 776-6982.
BATON ROUGE SYMPHONY SPORTING CLAYS TOURNAMENT: 8 a.m., Bridgeview Gun Club, Port Allen. 4-shooter teams. Team & individual awards. Fee $600/team, $150/shooter. Lunch included. Sponsorships available. Call (225) 383-0500. Website: brso.org.
BOATING EDUCATION LAGNIAPPE DAY: Day long Safe Boating course with Safe Boating Certificate required for all born after Jan. 1, 1984 when operating a motorboat powered by greater than 10 horsepower. Area class locations: Wildlife & Fisheries office, 200 Dulles Road, Lafayette; Castine Center, 63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville; Manchac Fire Department, 30221 U.S. Highway 51, Akers; and, Community Center, 4910 La. Highway 308, Napoleonville. Limited class size. Registration website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education then “Find A Course Near You” tab.
THROUGH APRIL 25
NATIONAL PARKS WEEK: No park admission fees, April 17. COVID-19 mandates. Website: nps.gov/npweek or nationalparkweek.org.
POSTPONED
CASTING FOR THE COAST BASS TOURNAMENT: CCA Louisiana event set for April 17 on False River. Oxbow lake closed fue to high water. Rescheduled for Sept. 18.
AROUND THE CORNER
APRIL 25—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com.
APRIL 26—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: Via Zoom. Website: rsff.org.
MAY 1—TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
MAY 6—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. COVID-19 limits for attendees.
MAY 7–23rd BOY SCOUTS SPORTING CLAYS CLASSIC: Morning & afternoon flights, Avondale Scout Reservation, La. 10, Clinton. 4-shooter teams. Fee $1,500/team (shot shells, crawfish lunch included). Sponsorships available. Benefits Istrouma Area Council. Call (225) 926-2697. Email: info@iacbsa.org.
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY: Area A: through May 1. Area B: through April 24. Closed in Area C.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Gray triggerfish, several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: State outside waters from Calliou Boca west to the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island is open. Fall inshore season closed in all waters except waters open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack & gag grouper; commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31, 2021. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Tunica Hills WMA closed to the nonhunting public April 18, 24-25 for turkey season.
-Closures: Pearl River WMA (gate at Old U.S. 11 is locked), including Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range; Boyce Tower Road at Bayou Conway bridge on the Maurepas Swamp WMA; some areas in Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge; South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA; Sandy Bayou, Muddy Bayou & Camp Bayou roads on the Dewey Wills WMA (open for ATVs only); South Bayou Natchitoches Road (Bayou de Sot to Smith Bay) & Bayou Natchitoches bridge to Cas Cas Road on Grassy Lake WMA; and, Dobbs Bay, Blount, Lac-A-Sostien, Hogpen, Ross & Catfish Bayou roads on Richard Yancey WMA.
-Deer Park Lake public boat ramp closed for repairs.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
