With red snapper having an open weekend-only season, and amberjack and gray triggerfish seasons finally open , recreational fishermen have a nearly full slate of species available for the taking.
True, we’ve come through what only could be considered among the best late July fishing weekends in years after the angling successes Louisianans had in last week’s Faux Pas Lodge and International Grand Isle Tarpon rodeos.
Grand Isle’s rodeo celebrated a record tarpon catch, a 200-plus pounder taken in the early hours of Thursday’s opening day,
And, down in Venice, Faux Pas’ weighmaster Sam Barbera called off some giant catches for the teams (no names, just teams on the leaderboard) including Team Shake & Bake’s monster 7.02-pound flounder and a 9.21-pound under 27-inches-long redfish taken by Team Peterbilt. The big trout was a 6.55 pounder for The Big Clowns, but it was Shake & Bake’s flounder-redfish-trout 21.15-pound total that wowed the near 1,000-angler field.
A 172-plus-pound yellowfin tuna is a giant for this time of year, and 101.85-pound, five red-snapper category made Team Burst Factor a Faux Pas legend.
Now, with only one weekend remaining before school takes in across our state, there’s another rodeo coming up Friday and Saturday, one with children reaping the benefits.
Baton Rouge dentist, Dr. Ryan Perry, is calling fishermen to this week’s Salty Kids Fish Fest, a celebration of being on the water with rods and reels in hands, and catching fish to help raise money to fund pediatric trauma surgeries at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.
“Since we have no paid employees and no overhead, 100 percent of the registration fees and donations go to funding (pediatric trauma surgery),” Perry said.
Grand Isle’s Sand Dollar Marina, the same location where the Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo and June’s Swollfest call home, is the weighstation.
Salty Kids is pretty simple in scope: there’s an Inshore Division with a leaderboard filled with speckled trout, white trout, flounder, redfish under 27 inches, sheepshead and gafftopsail catfish categories, and an Offshore Division with red snapper, mangrove snapper, cobia, yellowfin tuna, blackfin tuna and dolphin species.
Perry said the rodeo adds a unique flair with a “family championship” for the Inshore and Offshore divisions.
There’s a $35 entry fee with a single family fee, too.
For more details, go to the rodeo’s website: saltykidsfishfest.com.
More for kids
For more than 40 years, the St. James Boat Club has held the Junior Choupique Rodeo on its grounds off Airline Highway south of Sorrento on Blind River.
And for all those years, the entry fee has been 25 cents – yep, a quarter.
It’s bank-only fishing from 9 a.m. until noon for youngsters up to 15 years old, and there are prizes in several categories. Just show up with tackle and either live or artificial bait and have fun.
About those trout
It appears a level of panic has set in along the coast. Seems not everyone is catching speckled trout, and that’s become a problem.
Here’s the latest: While winds and seas have been light, the holdover from what looks like was a productive spring inshore shrimp season continues to have an effect on trout.
It’s not that trout are gone, it’s just that there are few big schools of keeper-sized specks around, and what needs to happen is, after catching a few ice-chest trout in one area, move to another and repeat this pattern. Small trout continue to school, but it doesn’t take fishermen long to find out there are few, if any, 12-inch keepers in these schools.
Larger trout are being found along the beaches in the early morning, especially on rising tides, and from around offshore platforms in deeper waters.
What’s continued through the summer are catches of redfish and sheepshead. Fishermen staying in the marshes are reporting catches of up to 30 reds per day, and folks working market shrimp around pilings and rock piles are taking sheepshead. Then there are the folks using cracked crabs in the passes on falling tides to do battle with bull redfish in the 25-35-pound class.
Weekend conditions
-National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Forecasts: nws.noaa.gov. Find the “Coastal/Great Lakes Forecasts by Zones – Gulf – New Orleans, La.” and a map with 13 different nearshore, offshore and Lake Pontchartrain wind and waves predictions for the next five days.
-Weather Underground: wunderground.com. Current conditions, a 10-day forecast, and hour-by-hour predicted temperatures, winds, precipitation and barometric pressure.
-National Weather Service’s River Forecast Center: water.weather.gov for river stages.