Editor's note: This is the seventh in a series of stories on the 2019 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are Saturday night in Natchitoches.

The temperature was around frying-pan hot on this August afternoon, the second of Louisiana Tech’s two-a-day football practices, the season still a couple of torturous weeks away.

It was about this time when someone told Matt Dunigan, a freshman from Dallas, a 5-foot-9 lightning-in-his-arm quarterback that he might want to dial it back a bit.

Dunigan was running the scout team on the lower of Tech’s two practice fields. The “Lower Field” was where the No. 1 defense usually had its way with the scout team.

The scout squad was made up mostly of freshmen like Dunigan, who came to Tech with the reputation of a rifle arm, quick feet, and the determination of an army of ants.

Nobody on Tech’s defense knew that though, so Dunigan was already bleeding again and equipment managers were busy making up new pads and taping them onto the small but muscular and determined hustler as best they could.

“We’re going to need you down the road,” a friend said between plays. “You can’t go 100 percent every play, not down here. You’ll get killed.”

“Can’t do it,” Dunigan said.

The goal was to make it to the “Upper Field,” where the No. 1 offense was practicing and where Dunigan would soon be crafting a career that would take him to the Louisiana Tech Hall of Fame, the Canadian Football League Hall of Fame, and, finally, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Dunigan, the only quarterback in CFL history to lead four different organizations to the Grey Cup; played on five Grey Cup teams and won it all twice.

His remarkable run in Canada was rooted by everyday “Kill The Guy With The Ball” games in his boyhood backyards in Ohio and in Dallas before a record-setting career at Tech.

He played from 1980 to 1982 when the program began making its way to Division I. In 1982, he was the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year and an All-American as Tech finished 10-3.

“He brought us back to the level Tech hadn’t been at in a while,” once said Billy Brewer, the former Louisiana Tech coach who died last May.

Dunigan did all this with a mix of enthusiasm, sheer joy, determination, and will.

He played football with the frantic urgency of a guy late for a plane or a hot date. It was as if he were in a hurry to finish this game so he could shower and eat a sandwich, then get his uniform back on and play the next one.

“Only way I knew how to play,” Dunigan said.

“It was a joy to coach him,” said Larry Dauterive, who was Dunigan’s quarterback coach and offensive coordinator at Tech. “It was a pleasure to be a part of the way he controlled the game. I told him to just trust his arm, throw it where you want to — and he’d throw people open.”

Dunigan was simply a guy who wouldn’t take slow for an answer. It was that competitive streak and rifle arm that took him and his teams to the top of some mountains.

“Who’s the little buff dude?” wide receiver David Williams said when Dunigan, who’d been acquired from Edmonton in a seven-for-one trade, strolled into the BC Lions locker room for the first time. “Somebody told me he was our quarterback. Then I saw him throw the ball. Dang … lightning in the little dude’s arm.”

Williams will go into the CFL Hall of Fame this summer.

“I’m not in there without him,” Williams said. “Matt threw me like 50 touchdowns in 67 games we played together. And that’s not counting playoffs. It’s a dream-come-true for a receiver to play with a guy like that who can make every single throw on the field.”

“He’s probably the best quarterback I ever played with,” said CFL Hall of Fame offensive lineman Chris Walby, who played with Dunigan in Winnipeg. “But he was definitely the toughest SOB I ever played with. He would do whatever it takes to get that extra yard.”