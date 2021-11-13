WEDNESDAY
LOUISIANA TURKEY SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Bridgeview Gun Club, Port Allen. 4-shooter teams. Fee $125/shooter, teams $500/$1,000. Sponsorships available. Benefits Quail Forever-Atchafalaya Chapter & CCA Louisiana. Call Nolan Reynerson (225) 952-9200 or John Ballance (225) 266-1953. Website: ccalouisiana.com
THURSDAY
GULF COUNCIL SCIENTIFIC/STATISTICAL COMMITTEE MEETING: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (CST), Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council, 4107 West Spruce Street, Suite 200, Tampa, Florida. Items: greater amberjack & gag grouper projections; scamp research/assessment. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
HUNTING SEASONS
DOVES: North Zone, through Nov. 14; South Zone, through Nov. 28.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Nov. 19, State Deer Areas 1, 4, 5, 6 & 9.
DUCKS, COOTS, MERGANSERS: West Zone, through Dec. 5.
DUCKS, COOTS, MERGANSERS: East Zone, Nov. 20-Dec. 5.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Nov. 20-Dec. 10, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6, still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed & State Deer Areas 5 & 9, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Nov. 20-21 & Nov. 26-28.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 28, still-hunt only, State Deer Areas 3, 7 & 8; through Jan. 2, State Deer Area 10. still-hunt only.
SNIPE: Through Dec. 5, statewide, first split.
GEESE: East & West zones, through Dec. 5, first split, includes blue, snow & Ross', specklebellies & Canada species; take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 7, State Deer Area 2, still-hunt only.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Thrugh Jan. 5, statewide.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10. Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4. Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9. Either-sex take allowed.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28.
AROUND THE CORNER
NOV. 22—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
NOV. 28—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (all days with new 4-fish-per-day limit), several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore & outside waters open.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish, greater amberjack & red grouper. Recreational/commercial take of lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
- The Hope Canal Road/boat launch on the Maurepas Swamp WMA is closed.
- A section East Road over Bayou Wauksha on the Thistlethwaite WMA is closed due for bridge replacement through mid-December.
- Elmer’s Island, the dove fields on the Pointe aux Chenes WMA and all state parks in south-central and southeastern parishes closed for an indefinite period due to Hurricane Ida.
- Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com